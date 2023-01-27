Tyre Nichols: What Happened Leading Up To His Death At The Hands Of Memphis Police?

A traffic stop that occurred earlier this month led to the violent arrest and the untimely death of 29-year-old Memphis native Tyre Nichols.

The incident has made international news as the five Black police officers involved in the traffic stop were fired and are now facing criminal charges for second-degree murder.

According to multiple news outlets, Nichols, who worked second shift at FedEx, was driving to his mother’s home in Memphis around 8 p.m. for his meal break when he was pulled over for suspected reckless driving.

A statement from Memphis police said that “a confrontation occurred” between Nichols and police officers. His apprehension allegedly resulted in “another confrontation” taking place.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy later said that pepper spray was deployed on Nichols.

He sustained a severe beating from the five officers which eventually resulted in his death.

Nichols died due to injuries sustained in the “use-of-force incident with officers.”

According to CNN, Nichols was hospitalized for his injuries but died on January 10 after having suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”

“We can state that preliminary findings indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating, and that his observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023,” attorney Benjamin Crump said in a statement.

The five officers involved are now facing murder charges.

Following the incident, Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith —who are also Black — were terminated for failing in their “excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.”

All five men have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression.

CNN reports that two Memphis Fire Department employees who were part of Nichols’ “initial patient care” were also fired.

On the pending release of the body cam footage, police chief Cerelyn Davis told CNN (via Reuters), “You are going to see acts that defy humanity. You’re going to see a disregard for life, duty of care that we are all sworn to.”

The police chief also said they are unsure why he was pulled over or what the probable cause was.

“We’ve taken a pretty extensive look to determine what that probable cause was, and we have not been able to substantiate that,” she said. It doesn’t mean something didn’t happen, but there is no proof.”

Memphis police chief says she expects ‘you to feel outrage in the disregard of basic human rights as our police officers have taken an oath to do the opposite of what transpired on the #TyreNichols video’ The video will be released in the “coming days”pic.twitter.com/BhLJNshA65 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 26, 2023

Nichols’ family and attorneys have watched the “heinous” footage.

Earlier this week, his loved ones and legal counsel watched the video of the incident.

In it, Nichols was tased, pepper-sprayed, and restrained, attorney Benjamin Crump said. He even compared the footage to the Los Angeles Police beating of Rodney King in 1991.

At the end of the video, you can hear Nichols asking “What did I do?” and calling his mother’s name three times.

The bodycam footage will be released sometime Friday evening.

Police in Memphis and across the country have been preparing for possible protests and people have been reacting online.

This Memphis video of the lynching of Tyre Nichols must be awful. Basically everybody who has seen it is like “Please don’t riot when you see this like you probably should.” I’ve never seen a reaction like that. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 26, 2023