Tyre Nichols: ‘Inhumane act of violence;’ President of Dayton NAACP speaks on Memphis Police video

Police on Friday released videos showing the deadly police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died on Jan. 10, three days after he was stopped by police a short distance from his home in Memphis.

>>Tyre Nichols death: Memphis Police Department releases video of Nichols’ arrest

News Center 7 spoke Derrick Foward, President of the Dayton NAACP, Friday night.

He called video, “a very heinous, very disrespectful, inhumane act of violence.

>>Photos: Protests in response to video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest

“My father served and protected this nation as a police officer and in the U.S. Navy,” he said. “I applaud the district attorney and the police chief of Memphis for exercising leadership and holding these officers accountable. But that needs to be the case when a white officer does the same for Black Americans.”

Foward said it was hurtful as an American citizen to see Tyre Nichols “beaten like a beast in the street. Ridiculous.”

>>Tyre Nichols death: Sheriff says 2 deputies relieved of duty after showing up at arrest

“For anybody to witness a brutal killing like that in these days and times, is shameful to our nation, shameful to the fabric of American history,” he told News Center 7.

Foward said when he saw the picture of five Black officers, his head dropped.

He said it hurt him, “brother to a brother,” but added those officers in Memphis need to be held accountable.



