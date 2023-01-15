Tyre Nichols Investigation: Family protests in police-involved death

Family members of Tyre Nichols are fighting for answers in the 29-year-old’s death.

Today they took their concerns directly to the police.

In an intense demonstration, the family, backed by community activists and concerned residents, marched into the Ridgeway Police Precinct parking lot in search of a resolution.

“They killed my baby brother,” cried out Nichols’ sister Kenyana Dixon.

The man described as someone who liked to watch the sunset and skateboard was pulled over by the Memphis Police Department on Jan. 8.

The stop happened at East Raines and Ross Road.

Officers said Nichols got out of his car and ran.

He was later captured; officers then describe a confrontation.

According to police, Nichols complained of shortness of breath and was rushed to the emergency in critical condition.

Nichols died days later.

“My stepson was brutally killed,” said Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells. “No one should die from a traffic stop.”

Nichols’ sister describes heartbreak when she first heard about the death of her younger brother.

“I screamed from the bottom of my soul because I just couldn’t believe it,” said Dixon.

Demonstrating in front of police, protesters chanted, “No justice, no peace. We will not accept what you have done.”

The family demanded bodycam footage from Ridgeway officers who stood by monitoring the group.

The case is being handled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The agency will look into use-of-force.

The officers involved have been relieved of duty while the probe is underway.

Meantime, loved ones of Nichols said they are not satisfied with what they’d been told about what happened that night.

“It was almost as if he was killed on the scene and they just tried to cover it up,” said Wells.

The family said they have no plans of giving up as the active investigation gets underway.

“We are going to fight. What they did to my brother they might as well have killed us all.”

