Tyre Nichols to be laid to rest at Memphis funeral service Wednesday

Tyre Nichols, whose death after a brutal beating by Memphis cops fueled widespread protests and calls for police reform, is due to be laid to rest Wednesday.

The funeral at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis is scheduled to begin 2 p.m. EDT after being delayed by more than an two hours due to icy conditions. It will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages, according to The Root.

New York-born civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is set to give the eulogy. Nichols’ family’s lawyer, Benjamin Crump, will share a call for action.

“This is not about politics, it’s about justice,” Sharpton said. “People are coming from all over the world, and we are coming because we’re all Tyre, now.”

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died Jan. 10, three days after the violent encounter with Memphis officers during a traffic stop.

Since-fired officers Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Desmond Mills Jr., who are also Black, were charged last week with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Two other officers have since been relieved of duty, while three emergency responders were fired.

Memphis officials on Friday released more than an hour of footage of the Jan. 7 encounter, showing Nichols screaming for his mother as he was beaten.

On Sunday, Crump likened the footage to a 1991 video of Rodney King being beaten by Los Angeles police, calling both incidents “watershed” moments in America.

“I believe [the charged officers] will all be convicted of crimes,” Crump said on CNN’s “State of the Union” show.

“Whether all of them are going to be convicted with murder, we have to continue to dissect this video, but one thing is for certain. ... All of these officers failed their oath. They failed their oath to protect and serve. Look at that video. Was anybody trying to protect and serve Tyre Nichols?”

Memphis and New York are among the cities where protests against police brutality have taken place since the footage became public.

Story continues

The family of George Floyd, a Black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis in May 2020, plans to attend Nichols’ funeral.

“We are definitely assembling around Tyre’s family with our prayers with our thoughts,” Floyd’s cousin, Thomas McLaurin, told the news station WNCN. “We know. We’ve gone through what took place to your loved one, and it’s not easy. It’s not easy.”

With News Wire Services