Tyre Nichols - live: Family say bodycam video shows Memphis police beating him like Rodney King before death

The family of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis man who died days after being arrested and beaten by police in the city, have spoken out after viewing footage of the incident.

Nichols, 29, died on 10 January, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation with officers that ended up with him in the hospital.

Family members and their attorneys met with Memphis police and reviewed the video footage on Monday before it was publicly released.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump called the video “appalling, heinous, violent and troublesome.”

“We’re seeing evidence of what happens to Black and brown people from simple traffic stops,” Mr Crump said. “You should not be killed from a simple traffic stop.”

“Regrettably, it reminded us of (the) Rodney King video,” added Mr Crump said.

Attorney Antonio Romanucci described Nichols as “a human piñata” as he was beaten. Five officers, all of whom were Black, were fired from the department in the wake of the incident.

“It is not the race of the police officer that is the determining factor of the amount of force, it is the race of the citizen,” Mr Crump said. on Monday. “...It is about the Black and brown citizens that get dealt excessive force from the police officers, whether they are Black, white or brown, and it has to stop.”

MPD fires five officers over death of Tyre Nichols

MPD determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid.

Skateboarders skate in front of Memphis city hall to remember Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, five of whom have been fired. Tyre was a member of the skateboarding community, and they gathered at the request of Tyre’s family to honour him.

“This is who Tyre Nichols was — a talented and dedicated skateboarder with SO much life left to live… He didn’t deserve to be tragically taken from his family and community! We will continue to fight for accountability for you Tyre!” tweeted Mr Crump on Monday.

High-profile attorney Ben Crump called bodycam footage of his death “appalling, deplorable and heinous.”

