Tyre Nichols: Memphis activists continue push for more charges against law enforcement

1
Corinne S Kennedy and Omer Yusuf, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·2 min read

About 30-35 people gathered at Shelby Farms Park to protest the death of Tyre Nichols on a chilly Monday afternoon at a place he often went to watch the sun set.

The gatherers stood in a circle as activists voiced their continued desire for all law enforcement officers involved in Nichols’ death to be named, terminated and charged. In between activists speaking, there were chants led of “No justice, no peace,” and “Justice for who? Tyre Nichols!”

“I think it’s important that we all focus on the humanity of Tyre, and him as a person, and his personhood,” said Amber Sherman, a local activist. “So getting all those demands answered are crucial.”

Protesters in support of Tyre Nichols gather at Shelby Farms on Jan. 30, 2023 in Memphis to voice their demands and frustrations.
Protesters in support of Tyre Nichols gather at Shelby Farms on Jan. 30, 2023 in Memphis to voice their demands and frustrations.

Tyre Nichols:'We can't sit this one out:' The BLVD holds first Sunday service after release of Nichols video

Tyre Nichols' death:Justice for Tyre Nichols began at historic pace. US is watching what Memphis does next

The protest began at 4:30 and ended shortly before 5:30 p.m. as activists wanted to disband before the reported winter weather occurs Monday evening.

As the gathering concluded, activists encouraged attendees to show support for Nichols’ family at an upcoming press conference Tuesday night and future Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission votes on police reform ordinances.

“We as a community, we keep ourselves safe right,” Sherman said. “We take care of ourselves right? We’re gonna make sure that happens.”

Protesters in support of Tyre Nichols gather at Shelby Farms on Jan. 30, 2023, in Memphis to voice their demands and frustrations.
Protesters in support of Tyre Nichols gather at Shelby Farms on Jan. 30, 2023, in Memphis to voice their demands and frustrations.

The protest follows several days of demonstrations and prayer vigils spurred by Friday's release of videos showing the confrontation between Nichols, 29, and MPD officers which led to Nichols' death on Jan. 10.

Five former MPD officers were fired on Jan. 20 and last week were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault-acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Two Shelby County Sheriff's Department officers and two Memphis Fire Department personnel have also been fired in relation to the events leading up to Nichols' death.

On Monday morning, MPD announced a sixth officer was relieved of duty but, as of the afternoon, was not facing criminal charges. The department did not give a reason for the officer's dismissal but said he had been on leave since the investigation into the Jan. 7 traffic stop that led to Nichols' death began.

Friday night's protest, which started before the release of the video and shut down the Interstate 55 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas, has been the largest. All demonstrations in Memphis have remained peaceful and no arrests of protesters have been reported.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Tyre Nichols' death: Memphis activists seek more charges, dismissals

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand counts the costs of deadly floods

    STORY: New Zealand is counting the cost of deadly floods and landslides following heavy downpour. Four people lost their lives over the last three days, and a state of emergency remains in place around the biggest city, Auckland. Footage from the ground showed homes and vehicles wrecked. Drone footage from Sunday showed fields underwater and a derailed train. Insurance companies are tallying claims that may add up to the country’s most expensive weather event ever. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins warned on Monday there was more to come. "My focus and the focus of central government is supporting Auckland through what is still, you know, a big challenge ahead of them. There's a big clean up to go and, of course, we know through the forecasts that there's more bad weather ahead." On Sunday, thousands were without power, and hundreds were without water, many of them, housed in evacuation shelters. Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni joined in with Red Cross workers. “Well in the whole of West Auckland there’s been a huge impact on people. A huge number of families have had to evacuate because of flooding, some of them have nowhere to go, some of them lost everything and some of them were at fear of losing their lives. So they’ve come in here, some of them quite distressed and the community response to that has been to give them, to meet all the needs that they have, including their emotional needs at this time.” The country’s insurance industry says the cost of flood damage could exceed that of destructive floods on the West Coast in 2021, some $63 million U.S. dollars. Economists say the recovery and rebuild after the latest weather could add to inflationary pressures on New Zealand with vehicles and goods that need to be replaced and construction work needed to fix or rebuild houses and infrastructure damaged by the flooding.

  • California Sikh who accused deputies of inaction after hate crimes wins in federal court

    “It is the responsibility of our law enforcement officials to take all crimes and threats seriously,” the plaintiff said.

  • Peru Congress agrees to debate measure on earlier elections

    Pressed by Peru's embattled president to take action in response to weeks of deadly protests, Congress narrowly agreed on Monday to reconsider a proposal to move the 2026 national elections up to this October. Lawmakers approved the reconsideration with 66 votes in favor, the bare minimum required in the 130-member assembly, and well short of the two-thirds needed for final approval of earlier elections without a popular referendum. Lawmakers rejected a similar proposal on Friday — one that would have a new president and Congress take over on Jan. 1, 2024.

  • Victims identified as mystery surrounds Benedict Canyon shooting that left 3 dead

    Residents were left shocked after a fatal shooting during a gathering in the quiet cul-de-sac of Benedict Canyon, a neighborhood north of Beverly Hills.

  • 'They were devastated': Uncertainty for housing seekers amid rapidly changing guidance

    Homeless people with emergency housing vouchers were told by L.A. County last week that the vouchers were suspended. This week they got a reprieve.

  • Chinese-owned copper mine in Peru may halt production over unrest

    The huge Chinese-owned Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, normally the supplier of 2% of the metal worldwide, could halt production this week due to protests and blockades that are starting to snarl output of the red metal amid already tight global supply. The Andean nation, the world's second-largest copper producer, has seen growing social unrest since early December, with key mines hit by road blockades and attacks by protesters, mainly impacting transportation of copper rather than production. China's MMG Ltd said early on Monday that its Las Bambas mine, located in Peru's mountainous south, may have to halt operations from Wednesday due to protests that were sparked by the ouster and arrest of leftist former President Pedro Castillo.

  • 1 person killed in Orange County shooting

    The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening.

  • Restaurant owner confronted man before fatal police shooting: 'I did the best I could'

    Chris Jones and Jerome Wilson said they did everything they could to keep an erratic, armed man at bay before police fatally shot him Sunday.

  • Dozens mourn death of Tyre Nichols at Worcester vigil, call for action on police brutality

    Monday's vigil in was organized by Free Worcester and the Independent Socialist Group of Worcester.

  • Celtics’ Payton Pritchard seeking larger role in the future

    With the addition of Malcolm Brogdon in the summer Payton Pritchard has really felt the strain with decreased minutes and fewer opportunities to get on the court.

  • Akon Says Women Should Know Their 'Role.' We Say: Who Asked You?

    Leave it to The Joe Budden Podcast for ignorance to be spewed. Surprisingly, though, it wasn’t the host making outlandish remarks this time. It was singer Akon who decided to talk about a woman’s place in society. Though the interview took place in December, it is just now going viral.

  • Report: Bucs will interview Todd Monken on Tuesday

    The Buccaneers are scheduled to interview Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Tuesday, NFL Media reports. Monken interviewed for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job last week. He has held the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UGA since 2020. Monken spent the 2016-18 seasons as the Bucs’ offensive coordinator before going to Cleveland, where he [more]

  • Tennessee man charged with murder after ex-girlfriend's body found in his closet, police say

    Dwayne Herelle Jr., 28, was charged with murder after the body of his ex-girlfriend was discovered stuffed inside a plastic container in the closet of his Nashville apartment.

  • Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is floating a possible compromise on what was one of the key holdups in the negotiations surrounding policing reform legislation after the death of George Floyd in 2020. The death of Tyre Nichols, 29, at the hands of police in Memphis earlier this month has sparked a renewed push for policing…

  • Prosecutors will not intervene in case of MO man who claims innocence, set to be executed

    The St. Louis County prosecutor’s office said they will support a stay of execution for Leonard Taylor so that the time of the victims’ deaths can be further investigated.

  • 2 monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo believed to have been taken, police say

    "It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised," police said in a statement.

  • UCLA Football Star Chase Griffin Donates Money From His NIL Deals To Community Organizations

    Earning income for oneself is a win, but it’s an even bigger win when the wealth is spread to others.

  • Academic Freedom Group Decries Black Professor’s ‘Racist’ Firing

    Indiana University NorthwestAn association dedicated to defending “academic freedom” in higher education condemned a public university this week for dismissing a Black professor who reported he was a target of systemic racial discrimination—and claims he was fired in retaliation.In a blistering assessment released Monday, the American Association of University Professors found that Indiana University Northwest unjustly terminated Mark McPhail without “adequate cause” and did not give him due pro

  • Report: 49ers expect DeMeco Ryans to take Texans job this week

    The San Francisco 49ers expect defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to take the Houston Texans coaching job this week.

  • Fact check: Profane chant was digitally edited into a Biden speech on gun violence

    A crowd did not begin chanting profanities at the president during a speech on gun violence. The video was edited to add the outburst.