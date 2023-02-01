Tyre Nichols' Memphis funeral: Rev. Al Sharpton calls for end to qualified immunity

The funeral for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was a father, skateboarder and photographer, is expected to draw thousands of attendees to Memphis Wednesday afternoon, including high-profile government and civil rights leaders.

Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after he was brutally beaten by Memphis police officers, video footage shows.

Follow along for updates from the service held inside the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

Rev. Al Sharpton calls for end to qualified immunity

“In the city that they slayed the dreamer, what has happened to the dream?" the Rev. Al Sharpton said, invoking the history of Martin Luther King Jr. who was shot and killed in Memphis in 1968.

Civil rights efforts in Memphis and elsewhere paved the way for more racial equality, Sharpton said. Those fights opened doors for Black people, including the five Black officers who have been fired and charged in Nichols' death, and Memphis' Black police chief.

“You didn’t get on the police department by yourself. Police chief didn't get their by herself," Sharpton said. "People had to march and go to jail and some lost their lives to open the doors for you and how dare you act like that sacrifice was for nothing.”

Rodney Wells, Nichols' step-father who was known as his father, was among the first to stand up and applaud Sharpton.

"You don’t fight crime by becoming criminals yourself," Sharpton said, addressing the Memphis police officers involved in Nichols' fatal beating.

Sharpton continued with calls to end qualified immunity. Civil rights attorney for the Nichols' family Ben Crump stood in the front row of the church and clapped.

“All he wanted to do was get home," Sharpton said of Nichols as his mother, RowVaughn Wells, and older sister Keyana Dixon nodded and cried. "...Home is where you are at peace."

VP Harris calls on Congress to pass George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Vice President Kamala Harris called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act as Tyre Nichols' mother wept and applauded.

Story continues

“It is non-negotiable," Harris said.

“This violent act was not in pursuit of public safety,” Harris said of Nichols' fatal beating. “Was it not in the interest of keeping the public safe that Tyre Nichols would be with us today? Was he not also entitled to the right to be safe? So when we talk about public safety, let us understand what it means in its truest form. Tyre Nichols should have been safe.”

Addressing Nichols' parents RowVaughn and Rodney wells, Harris told them, "You have been extraordinary in terms of your strength, your courage and your grace,” as attendants stood and applauded. “And we mourn with you and the people of our country mourn with you.”

RowVaughn Wells and her husband Rodney Wells attend the funeral service for her son Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Prior to introducing Harris, the Rev. Al Sharpton recognized local, state and federal officials, and family members of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, all killed by police.

"They know what it is to sit at a funeral like this," Sharpton said.

VP Harris, Nichols' mother embrace as mother of Jalen Randle, fatally shot by police, sings

Tiffany Rachal, the mother of Jalen Randle, who was fatally shot by Houston police in 2022, gave her condolences to RowVaughn Wells before singing.

During a song of praise, Vice President Kamala Harris entered the funeral. She and Wells embraced.

“Yes Lord, amen,” Wells said as the song concluded and ushered in another slideshow of photos of Nichols as attendants were invited to read Nichols' obituary.

Wells pointed out photos in the slideshow to Harris, and both shared a laugh in a bit of levity. Nichols' step-father, Rodney Wells, hasn’t let his arm leave RowVaughn's shoulders since the pair sat down.

Rodney Wells, who has stood steady through many public appearances, began to wipe his eyes.

Vice President Kamala Harris sits with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells during the funeral service for Wells' son Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

'Only healed by the grace of God, transparency,' opens officiant Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner

Shortly after 1 p.m., officiant Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner, senior pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, began the ceremony describing the rights Nichols was denied, the right "to see the sunset another day" and "to grow old."

Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, dabbed a tissue to her eyes as Turner listed more characteristics of her son.

"We have come with heavy hearts that can only be healed by the grace of God, full transparency, accountability and comprehensive legislative reform," Turner said.

He called for an end to police violence to affirmative nods from Wells.

"So today as we celebrate Tyre's life, and comfort this family, we serve notice to this nation that the rerun of this episode that makes Black lives hashtags has been canceled and will not be renewed for another season," Turner said. "We have come and we shall overcome."

'We love you Tyre, your spirit is free,' church band sings before Rev. Al Sharpton, Ben Crump enter

A church band sang, "We love you Tyre, your spirit is free” shortly before 1 p.m. as church pews filled to 80% with people standing and recording.

Eulogist the Rev. Al Sharpton and Nichols' family's attorney Ben Crump entered as the 70-person choir sang, "You Are My Strength."

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy was among early attendees, as were Memphis City Councilmen Martavius Jones and JB Smiley, Jr., County Commissioners Mick Wright and Amber Mills.

Also in attendance are White House Director for the Office of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former mayor of Atlanta, alongside U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen.

Memphis activists, others arrive at the church

Despite icy roads and sub-freezing temperatures, activists from Memphis have started arriving at the church, where the chapel was about 30% full roughly an hour before the scheduled start of services.Amber Sherman, Hunter Demster, and LJ Abraham — three activists who have been heavily involved in organizing protests along with advocating for the family and widespread police reforms — made their way to the church.

Mourners continue calls for justice, trickle into church

Two mourners at Nichols' funeral traveled from the Detroit metro area with a 65-pound, 10-foot-tall, cedar cross.

“When I saw the video footage on Friday, I had dreams all weekend about the cross here,” said Dan Beazley, who traveled with Tristan Strickland.

Others outside the church plead: "Our Black sons deserve to grow old.”

As the doors opened at 11 a.m., two hours before the service, a flurry of Memphis community members entered the church.

Early attendees include local clergy and Van Turner, Memphis mayoral candidate and Memphis NAACP president, who has been a fixture at press conferences with the Nichols' family. He was joined by others with the Memphis NAACP.

Icy weather delays service start to 1 p.m.

A funeral service for Tyre Nichols, the father, skateboarder and photographer who died after he was brutally beaten by Memphis police, is delayed by several hours due to icy weather.

A second wave of ice and sleet dropped on Memphis Tuesday evening and overnight Wednesday, coating roadways and bringing additional disruptions. An ice storm warning originally scheduled to expire at noon Wednesday has been extended to 6 a.m. Thursday. The weather has delayed travel for expected guests to the services.

Held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, also known as The BLVD, the service is expected to draw thousands.

The sanctuary at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church is seen before the start the funeral service for Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

More:Rev. Al Sharpton: 'We will continue in Tyre's name to head up to Martin's Mountaintop'

More:4 officers indicted in Tyre Nichols death had previous reprimands, suspensions by MPD

The Rev. Al Sharpton will give a eulogy. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who along with attorney Antonio Romanucci, is representing the Nichols family, will deliver a call to action.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also attending the service. She will be joined by other officials, including White House Director for the Office of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former mayor of Atlanta, and Senior Advisor to the President Mitch Landrieu, a former mayor of New Orleans.

Family members of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck, and Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death by Louisville officers who knocked down her door while executing a search warrant, are expected to attend. Floyd and Taylor's deaths in 2020 inspired a national movement toward police reform.

During a Tuesday evening address at the historic Mason Temple, Sharpton recognized family members of Eric Garner, who died after being put in a chokehold by New York Police in 2014, and Stephon Clark, who was killed by Sacramento, California, police in 2018.

On stage with him among local activists was Sonny Webber, the father of Brandon Webber, who was shot and killed in Memphis in 2019 by members of the United States Marshals Service.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Tyre Nichols' Memphis funeral: Live updates from the service