Tyre Nichols’s mother urges to ‘protest in peace’ as US cities brace for response

Photograph: Mark Weber/AP

As Memphis officials stood poised to release video Friday evening of a 7 January traffic stop that spiraled into the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, thousands of people are planning to take to the streets in protest of police violence in the US.

Activists have planned demonstrations in Memphis and at least seven other major American cities: New York City, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Boston and Portland.

Nichols’s family, as well as US officials, have urged protesters to remain peaceful. “When that tape comes out [Friday], it’s going to be horrific,” Nichols’s mother, RowVaughn Wells, was quoted by the Los Angeles Times as saying. “But I want each and every one of you to protest in peace. If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully.”

“I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest,” President Joe Biden said Thursday. “Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable.”

The five police officers – all of whom are Black – who beat Nichols during the traffic stop have been fired and charged with murder and other offenses.

Local officials across the US are preparing for mass demonstrations. In Memphis, where the deadly encounter between Nichols and police unfolded, schools cancelled after-school activities for Friday and events scheduled on Saturday, while some area businesses were expected to close earlier.

Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, has declared a state of emergency on Thursday in advance of the release of this video. Kemp’s declaration comes in the wake of protests in Atlanta on 21 January over the death of activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who was killed at a police training centre, NPR reported.

Washington DC police officials also said they are preparing for demonstrations. While the Metropolitan police department “respects the community’s first amendment right to demonstrate and peacefully protest”, officials said in a statement to WTOP, “we will not tolerate any unlawful behavior during first amendment demonstrations, and we will take swift law enforcement action should anyone break the law”.

The expected demonstrations over Nichols’s death come more than two years after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis spurred worldwide mass protests. Police departments across the US drew extensive scrutiny over their handling of often peaceful protesters.

Some US police punched, kicked, teargassed, pepper-sprayed and drove vehicles toward protesters. Thousands of US protest participants found themselves jailed and many were injured, with some sustaining life-threatening injuries.