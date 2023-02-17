Tyre Nichols murder case: Five former Memphis officers plead not guilty

Five former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges stemming from the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. are each facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. They were also fired after an internal police investigation into 29-year-old Nichols’ arrest.

The father of one was pulled over on Jan. 7 in Memphis’ Hickory Hill neighborhood on allegations of reckless driving, which authorities say they’ve since been unable to substantiate.

Nichols died at a hospital three days later.

Video of the violent confrontation — comprising footage from the city’s surveillance cameras and bodycams worn by responding officers — show officers pulling Nichols from his car before kicking, punching and tasing him while he calls out for help. Its release sparked widespread backlash, with thousands of people taking to the streets to demand justice on Nichols’ behalf.

All five officers are out on bond, and their next hearing has been scheduled for May 1.

Second-degree murder in Tennessee is considered a Class A felony, and it is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison.

With News Wire Services