As Tyre Nichols video is released, Memphians gather to protest his death

Even before footage of police interaction that led to the death of Tyre Nichols was released Friday night, at least one protest had popped up in Memphis. By 6:15, a crowd of demonstrators had moved onto Interstate 55 and were starting to block traffic.

Around 5:30, a few dozen demonstrators had congregated at Martyrs Park on the Memphis riverfront and were reading out demands for policing accountability. Some expressed their condolences to Nichols' family, others called for defunding the police department and some called for the Memphis Police Department to disband the SCORPION unit.

Demonstrators block traffic on I-55 near the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge as they protest the killing of Tyre Nichols on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

The acronym stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods and is a unit some of the officers charged in Nichols' death belonged to. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland on Friday afternoon said the SCORPION unit is inactive and has been inactive since “this event happened.”

Nichols, 29, died Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers which precipitated what the department described as a "confrontation." Five officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder related to Nichols' death.

Demonstrators chant in a tunnel as they march on Riverside Dr. pic.twitter.com/KEmhTIAVt7 — Dima Amro (@AmroDima) January 28, 2023

Those officers are also faced with charges of aggravated assault-acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Activist LJ Abraham said the death of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement amounted to domestic terrorism.

“When is accountability really going to be set forth? I have not seen the video…everything you think you’ve seen, you haven’t seen yet," Abraham said.

Demonstrators for Tyre Nichols face a semi truck as they stand on I-55, calling for justice. pic.twitter.com/oFd3hyB2nG — Dima Amro (@AmroDima) January 28, 2023

“We need a people’s revolution…we are the people and we are the power,” activist Amber Sherman said, as protestors stood in front of a truck on the interstate.

As of 6:30, protestors had moved onto the Harahan Bridge and were attempting to block traffic in both directions.

Demonstrators for Tyre Nichols have begun standing on both sides of traffic on the Harahan Bridge. pic.twitter.com/P4eHAjEbzt — Dima Amro (@AmroDima) January 28, 2023

New Beginnings Community Church on Kirby Parkway was also hosting a small prayer vigil Friday night. About 20 people were in attendance when the video was released around 6 p.m.

By around 7 p.m., officials had closed off a portion of E.H. Crump Boulevard westbound toward the river, and several Downtown roads had also been closed.

