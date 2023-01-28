Video Shows Memphis Cops Kicking And Punching Tyre Nichols As He Screamed For His Mother

A screengrab from body-worn camera footage shows Tyre Nichols sitting on the ground before being brutally beaten by police. Memphis Police Department

Memphis police officers kicked, punched, and struck Tyre Nichols with a baton as the 29-year-old Black man screamed for his mother, video footage released Friday showed.

Video from a street pole camera and cops’ bodyworn recording devices shows an officer kicking Nichols in the face while he was being held down on the ground by two other officers. Another cop then comes over and starts striking him with a baton as the other officers bring Nichols to his feet. One of them then repeatedly lands blows to his face, causing Nichols to fall to his knees.

“I’m gonna baton the fuck out of you,” one of the officers yells. “Give us your hands.”

The footage of the ultimately deadly Jan. 7 encounter is expected to spark widespread outrage across the US as Americans watch yet another Black man brutalized by police. Nichols died three days later after experiencing “extensive bleeding” from the beating, attorneys for his family said, citing an independent autopsy.

As Memphis and the rest of the country braced for the release of the footage, Nichols’s mother RowVaughn Wells warned parents not to allow their children to see it. Wells said she couldn't bring herself to watch the footage, but from what she’d heard it is "very horrific."

"Any of you who have children, please don't let them see it," she said during a news conference.

Tyre Nichols's mother RowVaughn Wells

The family reiterated their calls for peaceful protest in advance of the video becoming public as their attorneys as well as city and federal officials described their outrage over witnessing the officers' excessive use of force after pulling Nichols over on Jan. 7 purportedly for "reckless driving."

"You're going to see acts that defy humanity," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis told CNN's Don Lemon.

Davis and the family's attorneys have compared the cops' encounter with Nichols to that of Rodney King, whose 1991 beating at the hands of Los Angeles police sparked widespread outrage and riots following the acquittals of the officers who were responsible.

Tyre Nichols

"It's very much aligned with that same type of behavior," Davis said in the interview. "I would say it's about the same if not worse."

FBI Director Christopher Wray said he was "appalled" by what he saw.

"I'm struggling to find a stronger word," Wray told reporters, "but I will just tell you I was appalled."

The Department of Justice is conducting a civil rights investigation into the incident, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations continues investigating the officers' actions .

Last week, the city of Memphis fired five officers who the police chief said were "found to be directly responsible for the physical abuse" for using excessive force, failing to intervene, and failing to render aid. The former cops, identified as Tadarrius Bean, 24; Demetrius Haley, 30; Emmitt Martin III, 30; Desmond Mills Jr.; 32; and Justin Smith, 28, were arrested and indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

All five are facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

From left: former Memphis police officers Emmitt Martin III, Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, and Demetrius Haley.

The encounter that ultimately resulted in Nichols's death occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 as his mother said he was driving home from a local park where he liked to watch the sunset and take pictures. According to an initial account shared by police, officers pulled over Nichols, a father and FedEx worker, for "reckless driving" when multiple "confrontations" occurred between him and the officers.

"Afterward, the suspect complained of having a shortness of breath, at which time an ambulance was called to the scene," police said.

Nichols arrived at the hospital in critical condition and died three days later, on Jan. 10. Officials have not released a cause of death, but an independent autopsy performed on behalf of Nichols's family indicated that he "suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating," their attorneys said.

Tyre Nichols

On Friday, Davis said the police department still has not been able to confirm whether Nichols was actually driving in a reckless manner.

"We've taken a pretty extensive look to determine, you know, what that probable cause was," she told CNN, "and we have not been able to substantiate that — it doesn't mean that something didn't happen, but there's no proof."

The incident has put the special unit the officers were operating in under scrutiny. Created in 2021, the Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods, also known as the Scorpion unit, is a team of 40 officers who are focused on rooting out violent crimes and motor vehicle thefts. But, in reality, the team has become a force of violence itself, according to attorneys for Nichols's family, which has called for the unit to be disbanded immediately.

"Tyre Nichols at all times was an innocent victim on that night," said Antonio Romanucci, who is representing the family alongside renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump. "He did nothing wrong. He was caught up in a sting."

The lawyers told reporters on Friday that since taking on this case they've heard from other Memphis community members who say they were brutalized by members of the unit.

"There's a brother who said four or five days before this happened to Tyre that same Scorpion unit confronted him while he was in his car going to get pizza," Crump said. "They threw him on the ground talking about, 'where the drugs, where the weapons,' and ... put a gun to his head."

Crump said the man called the department's internal affairs unit twice to report the incident, but he never heard back. "If they would have responded to him, we might not be here today," he said.

Crump said he and Nichols's family were pleased by the decision to charge the officers responsible and how swiftly the justice system has started working in this case.

"We want to proclaim that this is the blueprint going forward for any time any officers — whether they be Black or white — will be held accountable," Crump said. "No longer can you tell us we got to wait six months to a year, even though we’ve got a video with evidence of the excessive force and the crime. No more can you tell us that."

