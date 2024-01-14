Tyreek Hill on how Chiefs were able to limit him in his return to Arrowhead

The Miami Dolphins were held to 264 yards in their 26-7 loss to the Chiefs in Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

One play accounted for 20% of the Dolphins’ total offense: a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Taovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill, the former Chiefs star, led the NFL in receiving yards (1,799) and touchdown catches (13). But other than the long TD reception, Hill had just four receptions for 9 yards.

After the game, Hill was asked what limited his effectiveness on Saturday night.

“They did a good job of getting hands on us at the line of scrimmage,” Hill told reporters. “Spags (Coach Spagnuolo), he does a good job of telling his corners to not worry about anything over the top because they have safety help over the top, and DBs get hands on those fast guys. They do a great job of that.

“They got physical corners who do a good job of playing to their technique and playing sound. (L’Jarius) Sneed, (Trent) McDuffie, all of those guys do a great job over there. So shoutout to those guys.”

Saturday’s game was Hill’s first at Arrowhead Stadium since a 2022 trade sent him to the Miami Dolphins.

Other than the result and the weather, Hill enjoyed his return.

“It felt amazing. It’s where it all started for me,” Hill said. “So obviously, being back on this field brought back so many types of memories. It was definitely fun to be a part of this game. The cold wasn’t fun, but stepping back on this field and being on the other side of the ball and seeing how things are was definitely fun.”

Tagovailoa had mentioned the Dolphins had communication issues in the game, but Hill said it didn’t bother him.

“I was totally fine,” Hill said. “I don’t believe he was talking about the receivers. Probably o-line or something, running backs or something. But as a group of receivers we were pretty much on point with calls and being on top of everything.”