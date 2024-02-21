Tyreek Hill: Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle trade suggestion is ‘ludicrous’

To no surprise, Tyreek Hill has no desire to break up arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL.

On Tuesday, former Dolphins executive vice president Mike Tannenbaum, speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up,” suggested a hypothetical trade in which Miami sent Jaylen Waddle to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Hill wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday that such a trade would be “ludicrous.”

“My boy Waddle is the future, he is better than I was at this point in his career and for people in this fan base to want to trade him is ludicrous,” Hill said.

Waddle, who turns 26 in November, caught 72 passes for 1,014 yards in 2023, becoming the first player in franchise history to begin his career with three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, which includes a team option for the fifth year, but he is eligible for an extension this offseason.

A new deal for Waddle would likely exceed $20 million and would be a huge investment for a team that already has Hill on the highest contract for a wide receiver by average annual value.

Tannebaum rationalized the move by saying that the Dolphins could get one of the league’s best young cornerbacks on a rookie deal to pair alongside Jalen Ramsey; Xavien Howard’s future in Miami is uncertain.

Hill, though, has no intention of parting with Hill.

“Him and Tua was special before me and will be special after I leave,” Hill said.