Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill gets married, explains how he changed and why he picked the bye week

Prodigious Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill managed to accomplish something significant even during the team’s bye week: He got married.

Hill confirmed he tied the knot with fiancée Keeta Vaccaro, who’s the sister of former NFL safety Kenny Vacarro. Per TMZ, the wedding happened last Wednesday in Travis County, Texas.

“It was about time, man,” Hill said in the Dolphins locker room on Thursday. “Feel me? So, something that we wanted to do over the bye week, and we did it, went through with it.”

How does it feel to be a married man now?

“It feels good,” the 29-year-old Hill said. “I feel like everything that’s been happening to me, it’s been for good reason. I’ve been locked in in a different way. Discipline with just my whole entire life. The way I just approach everything. I definitely eliminated a bunch of things, so that’s probably why I’m having some of the success that I’m having this year.”

Asked what he eliminated, Hill said:

“I mean, I say it because I want every athlete to be successful. As far as like drinking and as far as like women, as far as like anything, I feel like I’m at a stage in my career now where I’ve got to be more mature with anything I do outside of football.

“Being a father, being a son, being a husband now. I’ve got to stand in that role of being the man that my grandparents raised me to be. I’m loving it.”

Was it a big ceremony? Were teammates there?

“Nah, we kind of going to change it up,” he said. “We’re kind of going to do it, kinda just me and her and our family. She’s the star of the show, and it’s my job to allow her to do her thing, and I just want to see her smile.”

Why did he choose the bye week to get married?

“I just feel like it was perfect timing. Spending a lot of time with my kids, spending a lot of time with her. The conversation just came up.

“I was like, ‘Babe, we’ve been engaged for too long, like, are you ready to tie the knot?’ And it kind of caught her off guard. She didn’t believe me because we’ve been engaged ever since 2021. And it was like, ‘Okay, let’s go do it.’ She was, like, ‘show me you’re for real.’ And we did it.”

Asked if his teammates Jaylen Waddle has given him a wedding gift, Hill cracked: “He hasn’t gotten me anything yet. He’s been promising me brunch. Like, ever since the beginning of training camp. I showed up to this place and he stood me up twice now.”

Tongue planted firmly in cheek, Hill said: “It really [stinks] because I really be looking forward to spending time with Waddle on off days, but he just doesn’t see it the same way as me.”

Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards with 1076 and touchdowns (eight) and is fourth in receptions with 69.

CHOSEN CUT

The Dolphins released receiver Robbie Chosen on Thursday. Though a corresponding move wasn’t announced, that creates a roster spot on the 53-man roster for running back De’Von Achane, who looks ready to return from injured reserve.

Chosen was a healthy scratch for the team’s past three games and became expendable when Miami activated receiver River Cracraft off injured reserve this week, giving the Dolphins six receivers on the 53-man roster.

Chosen played 87 offensive snaps in four games and caught one pass, a 68-yard touchdown from Mike White in the blowout victory against Denver.