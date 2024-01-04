Tyreek Hill’s mansion fire caused by child playing with lighter, firefighters say

A child playing with a lighter caused the fire that destroyed part of Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s $7 million South Florida mansion on Wednesday, according to firefighters.

“The fire was determined to be accidental, and it was caused by a child playing with a lighter within one of the bedrooms alone,” Fire Marshall Robert Taylor, of the Davie Fire Rescue Department, told the Miami Herald on Thursday morning. “Thankfully, everyone was able to get out safely.”

Around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, 20 units from Davie Fire Rescue Department, Southwest Ranches Volunteer Fire Department and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue rushed to Hill’s two-story house, 16755 Berkshire Court.

First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Southwest Ranches, Fla. Davie Fire Rescue crews alongside the Broward Sheriff’s Office worked to put out a two-alarm fire at a home belonging to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill inside the gated community.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the home’s eave, the part of the roof that projects out and provides shade, Davie fire said. Within a few hours, the fire was out.

The Miami Dolphins star paid $6.9 million for the 9,300-square-foot home in May 2022, according to Broward County property records.

Hill, 29, arrived in Miami via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022.

The Dolphins subsequently gave him a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL by average annual value. Hill leads the NFL this season in receiving yards (1,717) and touchdown catches (12).

