Tyreek Hill says ‘a lot of people got fired’ over divorce filing. Is his lawyer included?

Tyreek Hill, who made headlines last week for denying that he filed for divorce just two months into his marriage, said he fired the “bonehead that did that mistake.” The attorney for the Miami Dolphins’ star wide receiver, court records show, has since asked to be taken off several of Hill’s Broward cases.

On Saturday, attorney Gary F. Celetti Jr. requested to withdraw as the 29-year-old’s lawyer. Celetti was listed as Hill’s legal counsel in the divorce proceedings as well as in two paternity suits.

The attorney said in a filing that he sought to withdraw as the NFL player’s legal representative due to “irreconcilable differences.” During a Twitch stream on Thursday, Hill shed more light on what may have went down.

“A lot of people been in my business lately... And I just got to say that it sucks,” Hill said. “A lot of our stuff is public record. But behind closed doors, a lot of people got fired, too, for just doing things without a ‘yes.’”

It’s unclear who Hill may have fired and how many people were let go. Celetti didn’t respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment as of Monday evening.

Hill filed for divorce last week while simultaneously asserting on social media that he is ‘‘happily married.” The petition stated his two-month old marriage to wife Keeta Vaccaro was “irretrievably broken,” according to Broward court records.

“boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!!” Hill said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We are happily married and gone stay that way.”

Despite Hill’s claims, Vaccaro hired divorce attorney Evan Marks to represent her on Friday, court records show. The case is pending.

Hill married Vaccaro in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 8, during the Dolphins’ bye week. The two had been engaged since 2021 when Hill proposed at their Fourth of July party.

Hill settles paternity suit

Aside from the divorce filing kerfuffle, the All-Pro wide receiver also entered a settlement agreement on Thursday with Brittany Lackner, who in January 2023 filed a paternity suit against him. Hill acknowledged fathering Lackner’s child, according to court records.

In the original complaint, Lackner asked a Broward judge to order Hill to maintain a life insurance policy and cover the child’s health insurance, daycare, education and future extracurricular activities. Additionally, she requested that Hill cover her legal fees as well as any hospital and medical expenses associated with the February birth.

Court records reveal Hill originally offered Lackner $2,500 a month, which her attorneys slammed as “woefully inadequate” as Hill is a “highly paid professional athlete.”

The terms of the agreement are currently unknown as it will only be filed if a dispute arises in the future.