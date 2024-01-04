Tyreek Hill's Florida mansion catches fire

Flames tore through the roof of superstar Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's South Florida home on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Davie Fire Rescue got the call at 1:55 p.m., and 20 firefighters responded to the blaze at 16755 Berkshire Court in the town of Southwest Ranches, Fire Marshal Bob Taylor said.

It was a difficult fire to battle, because the flames were in a hard-to-get-to spot in the attic of the large two-story home, Taylor said.

dolphins football star Tyreek Hill house home fire (NBC South Florida)

The fire itself appeared to be limited to the attic and the roof, but much of the house sustained "significant smoke damage," Taylor said.

Hill wasn't home when the fire started, but members of his family were.

"They were able to evacuate safely before our crews arrived," Taylor told NBC News. "Thankfully, it was called in quickly enough that we were able to get to it and aggressively be able to contain the fire to the area."

Officials said it was too early to determine a cause.

The seven-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom home was purchased in May 2022 for $6.9 million, property records showed.

Hill has been one of the NFL's most prolific performers this year, catching 112 passes for a league high 1,717 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's widely considered to be among the top candidates for the NFL's MVP award.

“It’s very difficult for anyone to have their home catch on fire, but Tyreek and his family are handling it with as much poise as you can hope. He was grateful to the firefighters who saved his home,” Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told NBC South Florida at the scene.

The Dolphins are scheduled to play the final game of the NFL's regular season Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. The winner will be crowned AFC East champion.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com