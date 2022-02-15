Tyrese Gibson’s mother dies from COVID-19

“This is the saddest moment of my life,” Gibson wrote in an Instagram clip, which shows him holding his mom’s hand.

After seeking prayers for her from his social media followers, Tyrese Gibson has shared that his mother, Priscilla Murray, succumbed to complications of COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away…..” Gibson, 43, captioned a short Instagram video of himself Monday, on which he holds Murray’s hand as he cries.

In this June 2001 photo, Tyrese Gibson (left) and mother Priscilla Murray (right) attend the Los Angeles premiere of the Gibson-starring coming-of-age film, “Baby Boy,” directed by late filmmaker John Singleton. (Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

“May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens…….” he continued.

“From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..” concluded Gibson.

The actor also wrote a message of gratitude to saxophonist Kenny G, who he said played “Forever in Love” during an Instagram Live for the family during Murray’s time in the hospital. “Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody……….” he wrote. “I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies….”

Last Saturday, Feb. 5, Gibson shared on Instagram that Murray had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia, noting she had been sedated. “Please guys praise you pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged,” Gibson wrote. “I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she’s got so much more to do…”

Gibson is the youngest of Murray’s four children. On Instagram, he also shared a clip of when he was able to surprise her with a trip to The Oprah Winfrey Show for a Mother’s Day episode, writing that the experience was life-changing for his whole family.

Supporters have flooded Gibson’s Instagram post with messages of love and condolences, including rapper-TV personality-Death Row Records owner Snoop Dogg — whose own mother passed away late last year. Wrote Snoop to his friend: “Stay strong I’ll come c u this week if u like and pray with u and hug u.”

