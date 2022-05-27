Tyrese Surprises Daughter With Rolls-Royce For Her Middle School Graduation

Singer and actor Tyrese celebrated his daughter Shayla Gibson’s graduation from eighth grade by gifting the soon-to-be high schooler a brand-new white Rolls-Royce. The Baby Boy actor wasn’t in attendance for her graduation, but he made sure that his presence was felt with a truck displaying pictures and videos of the father and daughter, according to Bck Online.

Tyrese posted the video of his daughter enjoying her new car, but expressed his disappointment that he was not there with her.

“I feel horrible as a father that I missed this one of a kind moment but it’s very very clear that my daughter felt all that love that I arranged from London. Thank you Momma Norma for being there,” he wrote on Instagram. “Funny that you’re in my country and I’m in yours lol congratulations to our angel SHAYLA [ Princess ] Gibson you did it baby you have made daddy sooooooo proud!!!!!”

In 2017, Tyrese and his ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson, Shayla’s mom, had a contentious custody battle, with Norma accusing Tyrese of abusing the child on Aug. 19, 2017, according to People.

Norma alleged in court documents that the actor “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.” Norma also said that her ex-husband hit Shayla “between 12 and 16 times,” leading the child to allegedly tell her mother that she could not sit down due to the pain inflicted by her father. As a result, the singer was told to stay 100 yards away from Shayla and her mother.

The custody battle spurred the singer to take to social media and post a tearful plea to his ex-wife, begging her for reconciliation and the permission to see his daughter, People reports.

“Don’t take my baby. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, okay?” he said at the time. “I’ve been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one’s listening cause no one’s in the courtroom.”

Now, Tyrese and Norma appear to have reached a middle ground and are co-parenting their daughter in a healthy family dynamic.

“To see you smile again from making you laugh in a way that only I can for all it’s worth in this moment I praise God….. Our daughter is graduating today 9th grade Shayla ‘Princess’ Gibson this is truly truly [an] answered prayer……. God owns the EARTH and until you understand ‘Who’ he is you will never be able to relate to the joys I’m feeling from having a moment of PEACE and FAMILY and not war,” he wrote on Instagram. “Someone out there whoever you are has been praying for my original family…… This is what the start of a breakthrough and answers [sic] prayers look like…… Norma Gibson the mother of our angel SHAYLA ‘Princess’ Gibson graduation day!!!!!!!!! Let’s gooooo!!!!!!!!!!!”

Tyrese also has another daughter with his second wife, Samantha Lee, according to Bck Online.