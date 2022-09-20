Tyro man sets house on fire the day he was scheduled for eviction

A Davidson County man was charged with arson after allegedly setting a home on fire the day he was scheduled to be evicted by law enforcement.

According to information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 15 at approximately 8 a.m. 911 Emergency Center received a call reporting a neighbor’s residence was on fire.

Tyro Fire Department, Reeds Fire Department, and Churchland Fire Department responded to a residence on Jolly Roger Drive in Davidson County and was able to successfully extinguish the fire, which was mainly limited to the back bedroom of the residence.

At that time, the Davidson County Fire Marshall’s Office began an investigation into the fire. After a preliminary investigation, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene after the fire was determined to have a suspicious origin.

The following day the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the current resident of the home, Phillip Roy Harstell, 50, who was charged with felony second-degree arson.

Hartsell was scheduled to be evicted from the residence by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on the date of the fire.

Hartsell was transported to the Magistrate’s Office where he was formally charged and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He had his first court appearance in district court in Lexington on September 17.

Responding agencies included the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office; the Davidson County Fire Marshall’s Office; Tyro Fire Department; Union County Fire Marshall’s Office; Reeds Fire Department; and the Churchland Fire Department.

