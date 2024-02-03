TyRon E’lon Wagner arrested in Topeka robbery, gunshot murder of Gabriel Martínez-Meraz

Police have arrested a Topeka man in connection with the city’s first homicide committed this year.

TyRon E’lon Wagner, 33, was booked at 4:15 a.m. Saturday into the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held without bond in connection with first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, aggravated robbery, the possession of stolen property and the criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, jail records said.

Formal charges hadn’t been filed.

TyRon E’lon Wagner was booked early Saturday into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder linked to a homicide Topeka police said was committed at this scene in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th.

Topeka police Lt. Ronnie Connell said Wagner was arrested in connection with the shooting of Gabriel Martínez-Meraz, who was found deceased after police were called about 4 a.m. Thursday to the 2100 block of S.E. 12th.

Wagner and Shiann Veliorus Barnes, 29, were also being held in a separate but related case in connection with distributing certain stimulants and obstructing apprehension of prosecution, jail records said.

They said Barnes was booked into the jail at 4:10 a.m. Saturday.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@cjonline.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: TyRon E’lon Wagner arrested in Topeka murder of Gabriel Martínez-Meraz