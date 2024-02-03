TyRon E’lon Wagner arrested in Topeka robbery, gunshot murder of Gabriel Martínez-Meraz
Police have arrested a Topeka man in connection with the city’s first homicide committed this year.
TyRon E’lon Wagner, 33, was booked at 4:15 a.m. Saturday into the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held without bond in connection with first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, aggravated robbery, the possession of stolen property and the criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, jail records said.
Formal charges hadn’t been filed.
Topeka police Lt. Ronnie Connell said Wagner was arrested in connection with the shooting of Gabriel Martínez-Meraz, who was found deceased after police were called about 4 a.m. Thursday to the 2100 block of S.E. 12th.
Wagner and Shiann Veliorus Barnes, 29, were also being held in a separate but related case in connection with distributing certain stimulants and obstructing apprehension of prosecution, jail records said.
They said Barnes was booked into the jail at 4:10 a.m. Saturday.
Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@cjonline.com or 785-213-5934.
This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: TyRon E’lon Wagner arrested in Topeka murder of Gabriel Martínez-Meraz