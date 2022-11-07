Tyson Foods CFO arrested for public intoxication, trespassing

1
·1 min read

CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson, 32, was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Sunday, according to a police report.

A college-aged female was alarmed to have found Tyson, who she did not know, asleep in her bed upon returning home, according to the Fayetteville police report.

The $24 billion company named John R. Tyson, great-grandson of its founder, CFO in September. Shares of the largest U.S. meat company by sales were down 1.3% on Monday.

The police report cited "Tyson's unlawful presence in a house, where he was not invited, paired with the odor of intoxicants, and his general demeanor when confronted by uniformed officers."

The company said in a statement it was aware of the incident and called it a personal matter. John R. Tyson, who was previously the company's chief sustainability officer, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Tyson family has voting power over about 71% of the company's outstanding stock, according to regulatory filings. Tyson Foods reports quarterly earnings on Nov. 14.

John R. Tyson was booked at the Washington County detention center and released Sunday evening. He is summoned to court on Dec. 1, according to the police report.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Ananya Mariam Rajesh; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Vast majority of Ukrainians expect prosperous future in EU - poll

    At least 88% of Ukrainians believe their country will be a prosperous member of the European Union in 10 years, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on Monday. Ukraine applied for membership of the EU shortly after Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February and Kyiv was granted candidate status in June. The poll surveyed 1,000 respondents across Ukraine with the exception of the annexed peninsula of Crimea and other areas that were occupied by Russian proxies before Feb. 24 when Moscow launched its invasion.

  • Reeling from floods, Pakistan seeks climate compensation, debt relief

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Pakistan's prime minister said his country would need debt relief and would seek compensation for climate damage as it recovers from catastrophic floods that cost the country some $30 billion. Speaking on Monday at the COP27 climate conference alongside U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan's escalating public debt was hampering its recovery. "Millions of people are going into winter without shelter or livelihood," Sharif said.

  • Medibank says hacker accessed data of 9.7 million customers, refuses to pay ransom

    Highlighting findings of the firm's investigation to date, Medibank confirmed that name, date of birth, address, phone number, and email addresses for around 9.7 million current and former customers were accessed in the data theft. Cyber security issues in Australia have seen a sharp rise in recent times, with a government report suggesting there is one attack every seven minutes.

  • Canada's Ritchie Bros to buy salvage vehicle platform IAA in $7.3 billion deal

    (Reuters) -Canadian equipment marketplace Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc said on Monday it would buy U.S.-based IAA Inc in a deal valued at about $7.3 billion to diversify into the salvage vehicle market. The cash-and-stock deal, which includes debt, will allow Ritchie to tap into a growing market for damaged cars, trucks and motorcycles along with parts. Ritchie, which connects sellers and buyers of everything from construction to mining equipment, had a market cap of about $6.9 billion as of Friday, while IAA's market value was $5.3 billion, as per Refinitiv data.

  • U.S. lays claim to $1 billion in stolen Silk Road Bitcoin

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States is seeking the forfeiture of more than $1 billion in Bitcoin stolen from the Silk Road online marketplace, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday. In the second largest seizure in U.S. Department of Justice history, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents obtained the 50,000 Bitcoin during a November 2021 search of the defendant James Zhong's home in Gainesville, Georgia. Zhong, 32, on Friday pleaded guilty to wire fraud for tricking Silk Road's processing system into releasing the funds to his accounts in 2012.

  • ‘The turkey is non-negotiable’: Americans refuse to skimp on Thanksgiving Day turkey, despite soaring food prices

    Americans are clipping their wings, but not cutting them out of Thanksgiving. Half of those planning to host Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 have already purchased their turkey, according to a new survey released by market-intelligence company Morning Consult. Among those who plan to serve the bird, 73% said they expect turkey to cost more than last year, while 29% said they believe it will be harder for them to find the kind of turkey they want.

  • Batter Up! FOX 26 Crew hits the cages at Constellation Field

    Which one of our FOX 26 reporters has the best baseball skills? A few of them went to the batting cages to find out.

  • Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

    Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh, announced measures they were taking in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. Officials said some counties were not letting voters fix their mistakes.

  • Qatar minister accuses Germany of 'double standards' in World Cup criticism

    Qatar's foreign minister has accused Germany of "double standards" over its criticism of the World Cup host's human rights record and has defended its summoning of the German ambassador, in a newspaper interview published on Monday. Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country's population. Qatar's foreign ministry last month summoned the German ambassador over Interior Minister Nancy Faeser's comments that a country's human rights record should be factored into whether they are selected as World Cup host.

  • When is the next Powerball drawing, and what are the odds of winning $1.9 billion?

    THE MARGIN Have you got your Powerball ticket yet? There’s a record $1.9 billion jackpot at stake in Monday night’s drawing. Here’s what you need to know if you’re going to play, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which helps oversee the game.

  • Man charged in Alabama church shooting fighting mental test

    A man facing a potential death penalty in the killing of three people who were shot at an Alabama church dinner in June is fighting a court-ordered mental evaluation requested by prosecutors. Robert Findlay Smith, 70, hasn't told a court he plans to use a defense of insanity or mental illness and shouldn't have to undergo psychological testing at a state facility unless he does so, the defense argued in a brief objection filed Friday. Circuit Judge Teresa Pulliam, who approved prosecutors' request for an outpatient mental evaluation the day before, hadn't ruled on Smith's motion on Monday.

  • Iowa poll shows Chuck Grassley ahead of Mike Franken with 'seemingly insurmountable' lead

    A poll in Iowa's U.S. Senate race shows Sen. Chuck Grassley ahead of Democrat Mike Franken by a margin of 53% to 41%, with independents breaking for him.

  • Dusty Baker Makes MLB History As The Oldest Manager to Win a World Series Title

    After 25 major league seasons and two shots at the World Series, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is finally a world champion manager. And according to The New York Post, Baker is also the oldest to ever do it! The 73 year old lead the Astros in its 4-1 victory over the Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night, making him the oldest manager to ever shepherd a team to the title.

  • Diller on Musk’s Twitter acquisition: ‘He bought a toy’

    Media mogul Barry Diller on Monday likened Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter to the billionaire buying a “toy” and said the platform is likely to shrink under his leadership. “You’ve got this extraordinarily wealthy person, and he bought a toy. He bought a toy, and how long he will use it, like toys, we don’t really…

  • Chicago police take two hours to respond after shots fired during attempted business burglary

    The Chicago Police Department took two hours to respond after a suspected burglar was shot in in the shoulder by an employee who confronted him at a South Side auto shop.

  • The electric Hummer will have a $4,000 e-bike counterpart that's just as outrageous

    Much like the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, the GMC Hummer EV e-bike has all-wheel drive, lots of power, and off-road capability.

  • Itaewon crush: South Korea demands justice for young as thousands protest

    Tens of thousands attend vigils across Seoul protesting at the government’s handling of the tragedy.

  • DA: New Jersey fugitive arrested for firing gun into Philadelphia Wawa

    A man wanted in New Jersey has been arrested and charged for a shooting that erupted at a Wawa in Philadelphia last week, according to the District Attorney's office.

  • ‘Dr. Phil’ Digital Exclusive: Should Social Media Companies Be Responsible For Posts On Their Sites?

    People seem to have no shame in recording strangers in public and then posting the videos online in hopes of viral fame and likes. But should someone be able to film you in public without consent and post it online? Some say everyone who behaves badly is fair game and sharing their behavior online is about accountability and justice. Others believe recording strangers in public is more about getting attention on social media and that even in public, people should have a semblance of privacy. In the Dr. Phil Digital Exclusive video above, attorney Mitra Ahouraian and Criminal defense attorney Vikas Bajaj share their thoughts about what responsibility social media companies should have in what’s posted on their websites. On Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Caught on Camera: Have We Lost Our Privacy?” Jasmine claims she recorded and posted a video of a restaurant confrontation in order to get justice and force accountability. And, Lilly says she found out she was the subject of a cruel viral video post that someone had secretly filmed of her while riding a train in New York City. Check local listings to see where you can watch. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Strong opinion you want to share?

  • Former CEO says plan to rescue British furniture retailer Made.com fails

    Ning, in a letter on his LinkedIn page, said he submitted his final bid to buy the company back which included a proposal to keep at least 100 jobs, keeping its offices open, and "honouring" all the orders of undelivered customers, which was later rejected. "Apparently, it would be preferable to break the company up and sell it in pieces to generate a little more cash," Ning added.