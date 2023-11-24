Tyson Foods closing Jacksonville location as one of 8 closures before 2024

Tyson Foods announced that it’s closing its Jacksonville plant as part of a nationwide cutback.

The Jacksonville meat-processing plant is one of 8 plant closures that are happening nationwide. The CEO announced his decision to close “older, less efficient plants” to improve capacity at the end of Tyson’s fiscal year-end earnings report.

Tyson filed a notice on Nov. 8 under the Worker Adjustment and Restraining Act that it plans to close the Jacksonville plant on Jan. 8, 2024, eliminating 219 jobs.

Tyson bought the Jacksonville plant at 5441 W. 5th St. in 2012

U.S. News and World Report said that the other Tyson locations closing are in Columbus, South Carolina; North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; Dexter, Missouri; and Noel, Missouri.

Tyson reported that 2023 total sales dropped 0.8% to $52.9 billion, and its adjusted earnings dropped 85% to $1.34 a share.

