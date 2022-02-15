Tyson Foods ends mask mandate for some workers, but not at meat plants

FILE PHOTO: A Tyson Foods employee puts on a second protective mask outside of the company's meat processing plant in Waterloo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc said fully vaccinated employees at some facilities will no longer be required to wear masks starting on Tuesday, but those at meat-packing plants would still have to do so.

The meat processor joins major employers like Amazon.com and Walmart in relaxing mask mandates for staff.

Tyson said its policy applies to employees at facilities not inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meatpacking plants, which were a hot spot for outbreaks early in the COVID-19 pandemic, are inspected by the USDA. The removal of masks is also dependent on local and state laws.

Tyson said it is easing mask mandates because of lower infection rates and "extremely low rates of serious illness." The company last year required employees to be vaccinated.

The U.S. meat industry was hit hard by COVID-19 infections at the start of the pandemic, when thousands of infections at meat plants temporarily shut slaughterhouses. In January, rising COVID-19 infections among U.S. workers again forced plants to slow production.

Tyson has said it spent $810 million on preventive COVID-19 measures and prioritizes employees' health.

The company said it will continue to provide masks for employees who chose to wear them and watch for new coronavirus variants.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate leaders joust over controlling rising inflation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Raging inflation in the United States took center-stage in the Senate on Tuesday, as Democrats focused on legislative efforts to ease the problem and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was set to meet with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. "I look forward to discussing inflation and the state of our economy with Chairman Powell this afternoon," McConnell said in a Senate speech.

  • Coast Guard Rescues Four From Life Raft Off Florida Coast

    The US Coast Guard rescued four people from a life raft off the coast of St Petersburg, Florida, early on Monday, February 14, after their fishing vessel sank.The coast guard said a distress signal was received from the sinking fishing vessel, named Right Stuff, before its occupants abandoned the vessel in the life raft.Watchstanders directed the launch of an Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk helicopter to locate the boaters and issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to alert marine traffic in the area, the coast guard said. The rescue took place around 2 am.“This event highlights the importance of having proper survival gear and the thorough preparation by the crew of the vessel,” said Lt Cmdr Jason Maddux, Jayhawk helicopter pilot at Air Station Clearwater. “Having lifejackets, and a life raft was critical for the survival of these four individuals.” Credit: DVIDS via Storyful

  • Please hold: Pricey way to jump IRS phone line at tax time

    E. Martin Davidoff's accounting firm spends upwards of $5,000 a year to a company that can zip him and others to the front of the line to get through to an IRS customer service representative. "It's the epitome of American entrepreneurship,” says Davidoff, who heads the National Tax Controversy Practice for Prager Metis in New Jersey. Consumer advocates are less enamored with enQ, seeing it as a pay-to-play arrangement that gives those who can afford it a way to get quick access to what should be a free government service equally available to all.

  • Judge Will Dismiss Sarah Palin’s Libel Case Against The New York Times

    A federal judge on Monday said he will dismiss Sarah Palin’s libel case against the New York Times, concluding that Palin’s lawyers had failed to produce sufficient evidence to show the publication acted with actual malice. “I think this is an example of very unfortunate editorializing on the part of the Times,” said U.S. District […]

  • YouTube Star Trisha Paytas Is Pregnant With Their First Baby

    YouTube star Trisha Paytas, who has previously opened up about their fertility struggles, announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting their first child with husband Moses Hacmon.

  • Oklahoma teen arrested in connection with shooting in Wichita Dillons parking lot

    The 18-year-old is from Muskogee, Oklahoma.

  • Elon Musk's brain chip firm denies animal cruelty claims

    A complaint accuses Neuralink's research partner of 'deadly brain experiments' on monkeys.

  • Michigan State Police search home of Chatfield's former chief of staff, GOP consultant

    Asked about the search, the Michigan State Police and Michigan Attorney General said they are working together on an ongoing investigation.

  • Prince Andrew settles civil sexual assault claim with Virginia Roberts Giuffre

    The Duke of York has reached an out-of-court financial settlement with his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

  • New book casts Henry Kissinger as "agent of Chinese influence"

    U.S. elites have used ties to China to grow rich — and by doing so, they have helped Beijing grow more powerful, a new book argues.Why it matters: Curbing the Chinese Communist Party's political influence in the U.S. and abroad requires closer scrutiny of how elites in democratic countries behave.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Instead of supporting free speech and democratic principles, many U.S. institutions now bend over backwards to please Beijing,

  • Man fires at teens who interrupted argument in Waffle House parking lot, TN cops say

    The gunman was charged with seven counts of attempted murder, police said.

  • If You Have Any of These Ice Creams at Home, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Warns

    When listeria contaminates food, the consequences can be tragic. Consider that a recent listeria outbreak tied to Dole packaged salads led to the deaths of at least two people and sickened 17 others across 13 states. That's why it's important to take recall news seriously. The latest food recall published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) affects an ice cream you may have in your freezer right now. Read on to learn more about the products being recalled, and what to do if you have them a

  • 12 restaurants in Manatee County get major violations from FL health dept. inspection

    Dirty Dining: Here are the latest restaurants in the Bradenton area to have major violations during recent state health inspections.

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have Food Poisoning

    Anyone who's had food poisoning knows that sick to your stomach nauseous feeling that seems like it's never ending. While it usually passes in a few days, food poisoning can make you violently ill and cause some serious misery before it's over. 48 million people get food poisoning a year—that's 1 in 6 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 3,000 people die each year from foodborne diseases. The symptoms can be similar to a stomach bug or flu, but Eat This, Not T