Tyson Foods Executive Arrested And Charged After Entering A Stranger's Home And Falling Asleep

Another top food executive is sitting in the hot seat for misconduct.

Tyson Foods has issued a statement after the company’s Chief Financial Officer, John R. Tyson, was arrested during an incident this weekend after he reportedly entered the wrong home and fell asleep in a stranger’s bedroom, CNN reports.

The Alleged Incident

Per a police report obtained by the outlet, Tyson, who also happens to be the great grandson of the founder of the meat processing organization, was charged with both public intoxication and criminal trespassing. He is also the son of the company’s chairman.

After entering the home that was not his, the occupant of the edifice, a woman, found him lying on the bed asleep around 2 a.m. She was able to identify Tyson via his driver’s license and immediately called the police.

The documents revealed that the CFO’s breath smelled of alcohol and he was unable to verbally respond to the authorities once they arrived on the scene. He was released on bond the same day.

The Company's Response

“We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment,” said the company in an email to CNN.

The arrest, which took place on Sunday (Nov. 6) morning, occurred in Fayetteville, AR.

Tyson was named CFO in late September, after the previous person in the position, Stewart Glendinning, was appointed to lead the company’s prepared foods division. He first joined the company in 2019.

Following In The Footsteps of Those Who Came Before Him

This is not the first time that a prominent executive at a food company has been arrested for misconduct in Washington County within the last two months. In fact, Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey was detained for allegedly biting a man’s nose.

Ramsey was also a former Tyson executive and ultimately, Beyond Meat decided to suspend and then fire him.