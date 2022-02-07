Tyson Soars as Rising Meat Prices Boost Profit, Sales View

(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc. surged the most in almost two years, leading gains on the S&P 500 after the company reported higher profit and projected improving sales and margins on the back of rising meat prices.

The company on Monday posted fiscal first-quarter profit per share excluding one-time items that beat each analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg, and said sales will be at the upper end of a previously stated $49 billion to $51 billion range for the current financial year. Tyson rose as much as 13% in New York trading, the most since March 2020, touching an all-time high.

Tyson, owner of Hillshire Farms and Ball Park hot hogs, is kicking off earnings for meat producers at a time when U.S. lawmakers and regulators are ratcheting up scrutiny of the tightly concentrated industry. The Biden administration says a small handful of companies turn big profits while consumers pay higher food prices and farmers lose out on their share. The companies blame a lack of labor, high transportation costs and strong consumer demand for the upward pressure on prices.

For the quarter, beef prices jumped by 32% with chicken up about 20% and pork 13%.

“Price increases are helping to offset higher input and transportation costs, and the company has made strides in converting price agreements with customers to be more variable,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Jennifer Bartashus and Kenneth Shea said in a note.

Tyson is the biggest U.S. meat company by sales. The company’s shares touched an all-time high of $99.53 before paring gains.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.87 a share for the fiscal first quarter that ended Jan. 1, compared with $1.94 a year ago, Tyson said in a statement. The average of analysts’ estimate compiled by Bloomberg was $1.93. Sales for the quarter were $12.9 billion, compared with estimates for $12.2 billion. Tyson’s operating margins rose to more than 11% from 6.7% in the same period a year earlier.

Tyson said outlays for labor, cattle, grain and transportation all rose by double-digits -- costs the company is trying to pass along.

“We’re asking them to pay for inflation and the rest of what we do is we try to find ways to be more productive to lower cost and increase throughputs,” Chief Executive Officer Donnie King said on a conference call with analysts.

U.S. Representative Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat from New York, accused Tyson of “shamelessly” raising prices while people struggle to put food on the table. Surging meat prices have been a major contributor to inflation, which soared last year by the most in nearly four decades.

Tyson is targeting $1 billion in productivity savings by the end of fiscal 2024, according to the statement Monday. It has been investing to build new chicken plants and increase use of automated technology to boost output.

“Tyson effectively raised its margin outlook for three of the four major segments,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Ken Goldman and and Anoori Naughton said in a report. “We still have questions about the sustainability of current trends, especially with cattle, hog, corn, and soybean meal costs all ripping higher, but plenty seems to be going right for TSN behind the scenes.”

