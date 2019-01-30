Tyson Foods recall more than 36,000lbs of chicken nuggets over rubber contamination fears

A major US meat producer is recalling more than 36,000 lbs (16,329 kgs) of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with rubber.

Tyson Foods is recalling the chicken product over fears “extraneous materials” - specifically rubber – are in them, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The FSIS says they have received complaints about packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets, a popular frozen food in the US.

“The panko chicken nugget items were produced on 26 November, 2018 ... The products subject to recall bear establishment number ‘P-13556’ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide,” the FSIS says.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the allegedly contaminated nuggets, but the food safety authority has urged anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

Any chicken nuggets fitting this description should be thrown out or returned.

The announcement comes after Perdue Foods also recalled more than 16,000lbs (7,257kgs) of chicken nuggets because of an undeclared milk ingredient.

The Independent contacted Tyson Foods but did not receive a response.