Tyson gets probation for role in robbery, assault

Dec. 20—LIMA — A Lima man who pleaded guilty to trespassing for his involvement in a robbery and assault that sent another man to prison for 26 years was sentenced to three years of community control on Tuesday.

Duran Tyson, 45, was sentenced on the fourth-degree felony, for a July 12, 2021 incident in which he said co-defendant Tarockis Greer, 31, robbed and assaulted two people in a Wayne Street home. Tyson said he drove Greer, his nephew, to the house but he was unaware of his intent to rob its occupants.

Tyson was initially charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault — all with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications. Three charges were dismissed and one was amended to the trespassing in a habitation charge.

According to testimony from Greer's trial in November, Greer entered Jodi Troy's home on Wayne Street with Tyson, and when Tyson and Troy were in the basement, he went upstairs to where Jason High was sleeping and assaulted him and stole money and his phone. High said that Greer shot at him as he was leaving.

According to testimony, after Greer assaulted and robbed High, he went downstairs and encountered Troy, who came up from the basement to see what was going on. According to police body camera footage, Greer stuck the gun against Troy's back and she cowered on the floor.

Troy said in the video that Greer hit her and shot at the living room floor before stealing money and her phone. Tyson, whose name was misspelled on court documents, testified during the trial that Greer convinced him to leave with him and the two drove off in a white van.

Tyson said on Tuesday that he went to the home to get drugs and went to the basement with Troy to get high. He said when he heard the gunshots, Troy went upstairs to investigate but he waited downstairs until it sounded like the situation was calmer.

Tyson said once he was upstairs, Greer pointed a gun at him and told him that they were leaving, before dropping him off at home. He said he feels bad for what happened and wants to discontinue his criminal record, which is quite extensive, and be with his family.

Story continues

Chima Ekeh, Tyson's lawyer, said Tyson was "in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong person."

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said Tyson's sentence will require random drug and alcohol testing, for him to have no contact or communication with the victims and for him to obtain and maintain employment.

"It's time for you to stop this foolishness and be productive," Reed told Tyson.