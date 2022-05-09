Tyson Gets Subpoena From N.Y. as Meat Price Pressure Mounts

(Bloomberg) -- New York State is adding to pressure on meat companies already facing heat in Washington for elevated prices, at a time when margins appear to be shrinking.

Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest U.S. meat company by sales, said Monday in a quarterly U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it “received a subpoena dated April 21, 2022 from the New York Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Frauds & Protection seeking information regarding our sales, prices and production costs of beef, pork and chicken products. We are currently evaluating the scope of the subpoena.”

Consumers are paying higher food prices even as livestock and poultry producers complain that an overly concentrated meatpacking sector results in smaller shares of profits for farmers. The four biggest beef companies slaughtered 85% of grain-fattened cattle used for steaks, roasts and other cuts of meat for consumers in 2018, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

The pressure also comes as beef packer profits are declining with drought in the U.S. prompting ranchers to scale back herds. Packers are making the least amount of money per head of cattle slaughtered in more than two years, according to data from HedgersEdge LLC.

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have accused the four meatpacking companies that dominate U.S. beef processing of leveraging their market share to profiteer from the Covid pandemic and supply-chain shortages.

The president is concerned big packers “have this capacity and ability to jack up prices and pass those on to consumers when they should not,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Executives from Tyson, Cargill Inc., JBS SA and National Beef Packing Co. denied a conspiracy to fix prices during a Congressional hearing last month.

Representatives from Cargill, JBS, National Beef and the attorney general’s press office didn’t reply to requests for comment.

Tyson said its price increases has been consistent with the rates of inflation it’s seeing on rising costs for live animals, feed, freight and labor. Fewer cattle supplies also point to more supply pressure ahead.

“We expect to see more competition for livestock here as we go forward,” Shane Miller, Tyson’s group president of fresh meats, told investors.

