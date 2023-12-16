Tyson Miyake appointed by Gov. Green to Maui House seat

Dec. 16—Gov. Josh Green appointed Tyson Miyake—a Maui High School graduate and former chief of staff to then-Mayor Michael Victorino—to the state House representing Wailuku-Waikapu on Maui.

Miyake replaces Troy Hashimoto, whom Green appointed to represent Wailuku-Kahului-Waihee in the Senate after Gil Keith-Agaran resigned in October to represent victims of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.

The selection of Miyake assures representation for Maui as legislators prepare for the upcoming January session, which will have an emphasis on helping the people of Maui, Green said Friday.

"Tyson has a great history of passion and work in service to the people of Maui, " said Green in a news release. "His experience working in the private sector for his family business, for one, coupled with his public serv ­ice at the top levels of the Maui County government, makes him a clear choice to represent the people of his home district, especially at this crucial time in Maui history."

Miyake was chief of staff under Victorino's administration, and prior to that served as deputy county managing director.

"I promise to work hard on the important issues for our state, like affordable housing, quality education, and economic development, " Miyake said in a statement. "Equally as important, I want to use my experience to be a strong advocate for Maui and our community's needs, especially as we start our road to recovery. I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues at the Legislature to truly help make life better for our local families."

Before shifting to public service, Miyake was chief operating officer in the family business, Miyake Concrete Accessories Inc.

Miyake will represent House District 10, which covers Waiehu, Paukukalo, Wailuku, Wailuku Heights and Waikapu.

"This year has marked an unprecedented occurrence, with a record number of appointments to the House of Representatives. The House extends a warm welcome to Tyson Miyake and appreciates his commitment to serving his community, " said Speaker Scott Saiki in a statement. "We look forward to Miyake's fresh perspective and County-level experience, trusting he will work alongside the Maui dele ­gation to deliver much-needed relief and leadership to Maui in the upcoming legislative session."

The Democratic Party of Hawaii also released a statement in support of the governor's appointment.

"Tyson Miyake comes with a wide range of experience and commitment to serving the people of Maui. He will be ready on day one to serve the people of House District 10, " said Adrian Tam, interim party chair.