Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma Democratic candidate for governor Drew Edmondson answers a question during a debate with Republican candidate Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma City. The world's largest poultry producer is among nearly one dozen poultry companies that face a March 17, 2023, deadline to reach agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a polluted watershed. The Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 ruling came in a lawsuit filed in 2005 by then-Oklahoma Attorney General Edmondson, who said he believes there is plenty of time for an agreement if the poultry companies recognize how little room they have to make demands. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
KEN MILLER
·3 min read

The world's largest poultry producer, Tyson Foods, is among nearly a dozen poultry companies that have less than two months to reach agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell in Tulsa ruled Wednesday that Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, Minnesota-based Cargill Inc. and other companies polluted the Illinois River, caused a public nuisance and trespassed by spreading the litter, or manure, on land in eastern Oklahoma, and that it then leached into the river's watershed.

The companies and the state have until March 17 to present an agreement on how to remedy the pollution's effects, which includes low oxygen levels in the river, algae growth and damage to the fish population.

That time frame is enough to reach such a deal, according to former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, who filed the lawsuit in the case in 2005.

“Whether (poultry companies) ultimately agree to a meaningful solution, I don't know,” Edmondson said.

“They don't have much wiggle room” to make demands in an agreement, he added, but “I don't know if they know that yet.”

Edmondson noted that if no agreement is reached, the court will render a judgment on the remedies according to Frizzell's ruling.

Cargill spokesperson Daniel Sullivan said in an email Thursday that the company has a record of “proactively taking action to protect the environment,” but he did not say what the next step would be.

“We have received the ruling related to the ... case in Oklahoma and are reviewing it. We remain dedicated to conducting business in a responsible and sustainable manner,” it read.

A spokesperson for Tyson did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Thursday. The company told the Tulsa World on Wednesday that it was reviewing the ruling.

The lawsuit targeted 11 companies. Trial ended in 2009, with no ruling from Frizzell for more than 13 years.

The judge ultimately rejected the companies' arguments, including that the state ignored other pollution sources such as wastewater treatment plants and waste from cattle operations.

Frizzell wrote that an estimated 354,000 to 528,000 tons of chicken litter was spread on the land each year by the companies.

“The court finds, therefore, that while other sources contribute to phosphorus loading of the (watershed), poultry waste is the principal contributor of the phosphorus causing injuries to the waters,” Frizzell wrote.

The ruling said the Illinois River's once “crystal clear” waters are now cloudy as a result.

Current state Attorney General Gentner Drummond called the ruling “great and historic” for Oklahoma.

"We will thoroughly review the judge’s decision and determine the appropriate path forward,” Drummond said in a statement.

Edmondson declined to say what he believes an equitable settlement would be, adding that he hopes to talk with Drummond about the case.

The other defendants named in the lawsuit are Cal-Maine Foods Inc., Tyson Poultry Inc., Tyson Chicken Inc., Cobb-Vantress Inc., Cargill Turkey Production L.L.C., George’s Inc., George’s Farms Inc., Peterson Farms Inc. and Simmons Foods Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • EU corruption case suspect takes aim at detention conditions

    Lawyers for a former European Parliament vice president at the heart of the corruption scandal rocking the European Union's assembly complained Thursday about her detention conditions and sought her release. Greek European lawmaker Eva Kaili was removed as vice president after she was taken into custody early last month on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. “Once again, we have asked for Ms. Kaili to be released from prison under alternative measures, such as an electronic bracelet or other similar measures," lawyer André Risopoulos said after a hearing at a Brussels courthouse.

  • Charlie Javice, Millennial CEO Sued by JPMorgan, Was a ‘Namedropping’ Cool Boss

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/LinkedInIn 2012, Charlie Javice strode across a San Francisco stage in a sharp black suit and made a case for PoverUp, her microfinance platform for students, in a presentation titled: “Doing Good.” Then a 20-year-old student at Wharton, Javice was vying for a fellowship from tech billionaire Peter Thiel that gives 20 students $100,000 to drop out of school to pursue their innovations full-time.“I stand here extremely grateful, lucky, and trul

  • Body found in Grand Prairie confirmed to be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley

    The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body as that of Kayla Kelley, who went missing more than a week ago.

  • I have visual-snow syndrome. This is what it's like living with static-like vision 24/7.

    Visual snow's hallmark symptom is seeing static or clashing lights and flickering dots, whether your eyes are open or closed.

  • Family of Virginia 6-year-old accused of shooting teacher says ‘the firearm our son accessed was secured’

    The family of the Newport News first-grader released a statement on Thursday, roughly two weeks after the classroom shooting. They say their child has “an acute disability” and a parent had accompanied him to school every day until the week the shooting occurred.

  • Disneyland cast members laughed before disabled woman was injured on ride, lawsuit alleges

    A lawsuit alleges Disneyland employees laughed at a disabled woman just before she fell and broke her leg disembarking a ride. Park denies claims.

  • 2 women suing Disneyland say cast members laughed at their disabled mother before she broke her leg exiting the Jungle Cruise ride

    Joanne Aguilar, 66, died in recovery five months after breaking her leg while exiting the Jungle Cruise ride, her daughters said in their lawsuit.

  • Costco Facing Lawsuit Over 'Fishy' Advertising Practices

    The membership-based warehouse club has dominated the American Customer Satisfaction Index's annual retail survey. The retail giant has topped the survey for six straight years scoring an 81 on a scale that goes to 100, leading its top rival Target and Walmart's Sam's Club, which both scored a 78 while Walmart landed at the bottom of the survey with a 71. Keeping customers happy is essentially Costco's business.

  • Microsoft is cutting 46 Silicon Valley workers as part of its layoff

    On the same day it announced plans to cut 10,000 workers overall, the software giant told California employment officials how many it planned to let go in Silicon Valley.

  • Pizza workers talked with the feds, then owner fired them in Colorado, officials say

    The two employees were fired the same day they spoke to investigators, officials said.

  • Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud

    Airbus has carried out design changes to A350 passenger jets amid a $2 billion dispute with Qatar Airways over surface damage, which spilled over to a debate on security on Thursday. At the heart of the case is a sandwich of copper foil between the carbon fuselage and outer paint on A350 jets, designed to allow lightning strikes to wash away safely. Reuters first reported in November 2021 that Airbus was studying a new type known as perforated copper foil (PCF), initially because it was lighter than the current expanded copper foil (ECF), but also because it would ease cracking.

  • ‘Rage applying’ continues to emerge as new job quitting trend

    Job and career advice on TikTok has evolved several times in just the last year, with career coaches and creators advocating for employees to maximize their earning potential.

  • Twitter auctioned off a $16,000 piece of kitchen equipment known as the 'Lamborghini of meat slicers' from its San Francisco office

    The meat slicer, which sells for $16,000 at retail price, was originally listed at $7,500 at the start of the auction.

  • AMC Seeks Dismissal Of $200M Profits Suit From ‘Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman And Fellow EPs

    AMC wants the $200 million profits lawsuit from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd and fellow executive producers to be D.O.A. “Having lost resoundingly in state court on different theories, Plaintiffs are at it again, now asking this Court to hand them a multimillion-dollar windfall through a new argument that finds no […]

  • Southwest Airlines pilot union calls for strike authorization vote

    As major U.S. airlines scramble to capitalize on booming consumer demand and with the industry returning to profitability, pilots at all major U.S. carriers have been demanding higher wages and a better work-life balance. "It is not a decision we have taken lightly, but given the trajectory of our current leadership group, we have little faith in the stability and future of our airline," Capt. Casey Murray, president of Southwest Airlines Pilot Association (SWAPA), said in a statement. The strike authorization vote will take place beginning May 1 and will be counted at the end of that month, said SWAPA, which represents more than 10,000 pilots.

  • Former FTX U.S. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried rejects liquidators’ claim of recovered assets

    Founder and former chief executive of FTX U.S., Sam Bankman-Fried, has rejected claims by the company’s current leadership made in a presentation on Tuesday that the team has only recovered US$181 million worth of funds from the exchange.

  • This Viral Video Explains Why Your Should Be Worried About Making Content About Your Work, And It's Actually More Complicated Than You Think

    "In some cases, you might not even know that you've done something wrong until it's too late."View Entire Post ›

  • Microsoft will lay off 10,000 workers. If you get fired from your tech job, what should be your next move?

    Tech companies are facing strong headwinds. Microsoft Corp. confirmed plans on Wednesday to lay off some 10,000 workers, equivalent to around 5% of the company’s global workforce. Before that latest announcement, more than 25,000 global tech sector employees have been laid off in the first few weeks of 2023, according to data compiled by the Layoffs.fyi website.

  • Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case

    Hip hop artist Flo Rida was awarded $82.6 million on Wednesday after a South Florida jury found that the makers of Celsius energy drinks breached a contract with the rapper and singer, and tried to hide money from him. Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, and his production company, Strong Arm Productions, had sued Boca Raton-based Celsius Holdings Inc. in Broward County court in May 2021, claiming that the company had violated the conditions of an endorsement deal. “Basically, I helped birth this company, and all we was looking for was some trustworthy people who acted as if they were family,” Dillard told The Associated Press.

  • Sacked GM workers in India sue company, CEO Barra for unpaid compensation

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A union in India has sued General Motors' local unit and its global CEO for failing to pay court-ordered compensation to sacked factory workers, deepening the U.S. automaker's struggles to exit the country years after it shuttered local operations. GM stopped selling cars in India in 2017 after years of low sales but its complete exit from the market has been marred by complications including legal tussles with workers and failure to find a buyer for a plant in the western state of Maharashtra after talks with China's Great Wall Motor collapsed last year. GM and the factory workers - who allege illegal termination after the company decided to exit - have been locked in legal battles since 2021.