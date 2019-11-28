Tyvyt (Sintilimab Injection), an Innovative PD-1 Inhibitor Jointly Developed by Innovent and Lilly, is Included in the New Catalogue of National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL)

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases, today jointly announced with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") that the innovative PD-1 inhibitor Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection), co-developed by both companies, is the only PD-1 inhibitor that has been included in the new Catalogue of National Reimbursement Drug List ("NRDL") according to the latest announcement from the National Healthcare Security Administration ("NHSA"). (Details of medical insurance reimbursement and other relevant information shall be subject to the information publicized by the Chinese government.)

The inclusion of Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) to the NRDL demonstrates that the NHSA has recognized its clinical value, patients benefit and novelty among other factors. This will also allow more patients to be able to afford the new immunotherapy drugs to improve their lives.

Dr. Michael Yu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innovent, said: "In recent years, the country's healthcare system reform has been systematically promoting the 'Healthy China' strategy, to improve the health and well-being of ordinary people. We are glad to have such an opportunity and recognition from the government, making sintilimab the only anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody drug to be included in the NRDL. Innovent's mission is to develop and commercialize high quality biopharmaceuticals that are affordable to ordinary people. We will continue to work together with all relevant parties to improve drug efficacy, accessibility and affordability, which contributing to making a better and healthier life for ordinary people."

Mr. Julio Gay-Ger, President and General Manager of Eli Lilly China, said: "Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) is the first achievement of the strategic cooperation between Eli Lilly and Innovent, and its launch in the 1st half of this year has brought a new choice of immunotherapy for many patients. The negotiation to enter the NRDL is to improve the accessibility and further reduce the economic burden of patients. In the future, we will continue to deepen our cooperation with Innovent, and work together with all stakeholders to benefit Chinese patients through innovative drugs, healthcare services, flexible payment schemes and other innovative approaches."

Mr. Min Liu, Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of Shanghai Branch of Innovent, said: "We believe that the inclusion of Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) in the NRDL will further help more cancer patients alleviate their economic burden and receive long-term and most advanced treatment. Next, we will actively respond to the requirements of government, work together closely to implement the medical insurance policies, and accelerate the accessibility of sintilimab in the hospital channel. We will also continue to explore innovative payment schemes with relevant parties, and strive to enable more patients to benefit from the scientific progress."

Tyvyt® (Recombinant anti-human PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody, international trademark: Tyvyt®, generic name: sintilimab injection) is an innovative PD-1 inhibitor jointly developed by Lilly and Innovent. It was officially approved by National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") on 24 December 2018 and used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma ("r/r cHL") after at least second-line system chemotherapy.

About Tyvyt® (Sintilimab Injection)

Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection), an innovative drug jointly developed in China by Innovent and Lilly, has been granted marketing approval by the NMPA for r/r cHL, and included in the 2019 Guidelines of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology ("CSCO") for Lymphoid Malignancies. Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) is the only PD-1 inhibitor that has been included in the NRDL in November 2019.

Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) is a type of immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1/ PD-1 Ligand-1 (PD-L1) pathway and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells. Innovent is currently conducting more than 20 clinical studies for sintilimab injection to evaluate its safety and efficacy in a wide variety of cancer indications, including eight registration or pivotal clinical trials. Innovent is also conducting clinical studies of sintilimab injection in the United States.