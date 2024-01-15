U.S. 1 at Fort Lauderdale’s Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed for four days

U.S. 1 aka Federal Highway will close in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning and is scheduled to remain closed until Saturday at 5 p.m., the city reminded residents and visitors to the downtown area.

With the road shut down in both northbound and southbound directions from Southeast Second Street to Seventh Street, the New River Tunnel aka Henry E. Kinney Tunnel also will be closed during that time.

The map showing the New River Tunnel closure and the alternate routes.

Drivers heading north will be sent west at Southeast Seventh Street, north on Southeast Third Avenue, east on Broward Boulevard, then reconnected to U.S. 1 at Broward. If you’re headed south on Federal, be prepared to turn west on Broward Boulevard, go south on Southeast Third Avenue, then east on Davie Boulevard back to U.S. 1.

The city of Fort Lauderdale said the Florida Department of Transportation will be working on four different parts of tunnel improvement projects.