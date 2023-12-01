U.S. 22 crash claims the life of a New Concord man

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash in Union Township.

The post said the wreck occurred at 6:44 a.m. Friday on U.S. 22, near Township Road 436, also known as North Moose Eye Road.

The post reported a 2017 Nissan Maxima driven by Cory E. Cox, 37, of New Concord, went left of center while traveling west and collided head-on with a 2018 Toyota Rav-4 driven by Brittany D. Yerkey, 33, of Norwich.

Cox died as a result of injuries from the crash, the post stated. Yerkey sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The post said neither were wearing seat belts.

Assisting were the New Concord and Perry Township fire departments, New Concord Police Department, Genesis Community Ambulance, Muskingum County Coroner's Office, Twin Peaks Towing and Clever Towing.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: New Concord man dies following Friday crash on U.S. 22