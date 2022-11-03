U.S. 22 shut down between Blairsville, New Alexandria after car chase starting in Johnstown area

Nov. 3—BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — U.S. Route 22's westbound lanes were shut down between Blairsville and New Alexandria on Thursday afternoon as a result of a high-speed car chase that started in the Johnstown area, officials said.

Traffic was being detoured along Route 217 and back to Route 22 before entering Latrobe.

Richland Township police Sgt. Jason Shuman said a call for his department to investigate a report of domestic abuse in Richland Township spurred a suspect to flee prior to police arrival on Thursday afternoon.

Johnstown police found the suspect's vehicle in Dale Borough, and a chase ensued, Shuman said. The suspect drove back through Richland Township and into Westmoreland County via Route 22 with police in pursuit.

Richland and Johnstown police called state troopers in Indiana and Westmoreland counties to intercept the suspect, who was driving a white passenger car, Shuman said.

Check back for more details on this developing story.