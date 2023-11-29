U.S. 340 near Harpers Ferry to reopen Friday

A section of U.S. 340 near Harpers Ferry, W.Va., will reopen Friday, earlier than anticipated, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

A section of U.S. 340 has been closed since mid-September so crews could remove rock and install rockfall barriers along an approximately mile-long stretch where the highway "hugs the Shenandoah River just south of Harpers Ferry," according to a state transportation department release.

Environment and development: Solar power and farmland in Maryland: How those at upcoming conference may seek a balance

The work was expected to take 90 days, but will open 10 days early thanks to cooperation among multiple agencies, according to a state update posted Tuesday.

Triton Construction was awarded a $10.3 million contract to remove rock and install the rockfall barriers. Crews removed loose material, large rocks and boulders that threatened to fall and installed mesh barriers and fences to catch large rocks that fall in the future, the release states.

During a recent project to install mesh barriers and fencing to catch future rock falls above U.S. 340, crews removed loose material and large rocks threatening to fall.

Some of the boulders that came down during the project — some unexpectedly — were the size of cars, the release states.

That section of the two-lane highway was built in the mid-1950s.

The cut slopes and exposed rock tower are 150 feet to more than 300 feet above the road.

A recent project along U.S. 340 near Harpers Ferry, W.Va., installed mesh barriers and fences to catch future rock falls above the highway.

Crews also repaired pavement and guardrail and installed rumble strips, striping and reflective pavement markers.

While the highway was closed, state highways had the bridge deck over the Shenandoah River sealed and sealed cracks on pavement within the closure area as well as cleaned ditches and culverts, cut hazardous trees and cleared canopy, the release states. Work also was done along Chestnut Hill Road.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: W.Va. Department of Transportation announces U.S. 340 to reopen early