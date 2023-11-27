U.S. 35 to have multiple closures this week as overpass project continues in Greene County

Nov. 27—U.S. 35 will have multiple overnight closures this week as construction crews continue work on an overpass bridge project in Beavercreek Twp.

On Monday and Tuesday starting at 7 p.m., U.S. 35 East will be reduced to one lane just before the Valley and Trebein Road intersection. Eastbound lanes will be completely shutdown starting at 10 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. the next morning, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Wednesday and Thursday the closure will flip to U.S. 35 West. The roadway will go down to one lane beginning at 7 p.m. and then close entirely from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning.

The closure is to allow construction crews to set up the crane that will set the beams and then place the beams for the new overpass bridge.

Motorists can use a detour by taking Trebein Road to Dayton-Xenia Road to Progress Drive to Business 35.

Law enforcement officers will be in the area to help with traffic control.

In addition to the overnight closures, there may be intermittent restrictions on U.S. 35 as the beams are delivered to the site.

The $40 million upgrade to the U.S. 35, Trebein and Valley Road intersection — near the Little Miami River — includes a new bridge over U.S. 35 that will carry northbound and southbound traffic between Trebein and Valley roads. The new full highway interchange with entrance and exit ramps will replace the current four-way traffic light that governs between 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles passing through the intersection per day.

The current U.S. 35 and Trebein intersection has several safety issues and suffers from congestion problems, officials said. During peak times, vehicles back up on Trebein beyond Dayton-Xenia Road to the north, up the hill to the U.S. 35 ramp to the east, as well as on U.S. 35 toward Dayton.

Greene County Engineer Stephanie Goff said many of the crashes that occur at the intersection are "truck vs. car," which can be some of the deadliest.