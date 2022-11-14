U.S. 35 West closed at I-75 interchange in Dayton after shooting report

Dayton police have blocked all lanes of U.S. 35 West and the ramps to I-75 after reports of a shooting victim in a vehicle Monday afternoon, according to initial reports.

>>University of Virginia shooting: Suspect in custody, accused of killing 3, injuring 2

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras first showed all westbound lanes of U.S. 35 are closed at the South Perry Street exit. After the westbound lanes were opened briefly, police closed the lanes again and started routing all traffic off the highway onto South Perry Street around 1:30 p.m.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates police were called to U.S. 35 around 1 p.m. on reports of a person in a vehicle who was shot. It was not immediately known if police located a victim, nor their current condition.

Additional details were not immediately available. We have a crew on the way and we’ll update this story as we learn more.