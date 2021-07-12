U.S. $4.7 billion grant program's tech woes take toll on justice groups

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City
Sarah N. Lynch
·3 min read

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Glitches in a new system used to manage the U.S. Justice Department's $4.7 billion grant program are causing delays in funding programs from victim services to criminal justice research, say more than a dozen staffers and grant recipients.

The problems with the system, known as "JustGrants," are the subject of complaints to Congress and internal government watchdogs, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Data obtained from a public records request shows the system has generated more than 38,000 tech support requests from its October launch through May 10.

On May 6, the Justice Department inspector general issued a warning saying the problems hampered award recipients' ability to achieve program objectives.

Critics say the problems could hinder President Joe Biden's efforts to persuade Congress to appropriate hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding for additional Justice Department grant programs, including $300 million to help law enforcement hire more police officers.

Grantees have faced problems filing applications, delays accessing funds and trouble uploading financial reports, according to interviews with more than a dozen department employees and grantees who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

A Washington, D.C.-area nonprofit that provides services to victims of sexual abuse, trafficking and domestic violence was unable to assist new clients for months because of delays.

"The grant was supposed to start Oct. 1, and it didn't start until May," said an employee from the non-profit. "We certainly had clients we weren't able to serve because we didn't have the funding."

A research institution was forced to delay by about four months a project aimed at helping police investigate cyberstalking when its grant data disappeared from the system after a maintenance shutdown.

"Everything was gone, including the new award," said a person familiar with the problem.

In a May 4 letter to Senator Mark Warner, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2830 called for an investigation.

The union is also urging the Justice Department to scrap JustGrants.

"Grant managers tell me that grantees have told them they will never apply for another grant because of this," said Elaine Snyder, the union's acting chief steward.

Rachel Cohen, a Warner spokeswoman, said the senator's office was looking into the union complaint.

Kristen Mahoney, acting director of the Bureau of Justice Assistance, said her staff had been working to fix the bugs.

"It's not helpful to bash JustGrants - we've got to own it," she said in an interview. "We've got to make it what it's supposed to do."

Mahoney said the department was processing applications and she was unaware of any issues with grantees not getting their money.

"I completely acknowledge that it was not smooth sailing," she said. At the same time, she added: "We are making grant awards. People are getting paid."

The Justice Department provides billions of dollars in federal funding to state and local governments, as well as non-profits and universities, for initiatives ranging from body cameras for police officers to transitional housing for domestic violence survivors.

Grant winners must file regular progress and financial reports with the Justice Department.

Built by General Dynamics Corp under a contract with a $115 million ceiling price, JustGrants was intended to consolidate the grants in one place and be compatible with a new government-wide payment system. To date, the Justice Department has spent just above $70 million on it.

A General Dynamics Information Technology spokesperson said the development approach of JustGrants was "prescribed and led by DOJ."

In a statement, the Justice Department said JustGrants was built using an agile style of development, in which systems are created piece by piece and evolve based on user feedback.

"The development strategy for JustGrants was not to have an end-to-end system fully functional in October 2020," the department said. "The plan has been to bring additional functions online as that functionality was needed."

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wife kills husband with boiling water over rumors he abused her kids, British court says

    “To throw boiling water over someone when they are asleep is absolutely horrific,” police said.

  • NFL's DeAndre Hopkins Smiles with Mom Sabrina Greenlee on 2021 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

    Sabrina Greenlee, who was blinded in an acid attack 19 years ago, called herself and DeAndre Hopkins the "unstoppable mother and son duo"

  • How Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Costumes Were Custom-Designed for Comfort

    Costume designer Jany Temime says working on Marvel’s “Black Widow” was a dream job. She doesn’t know the exact number of costumes she created, but it was “a lot.” The costume designer who counts “Judy,” “Skyfall” and three of the Harry Potter films including “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I and II” among […]

  • Most of the U.S. is leaving mask policies up to school districts

    With about a month until back to school begins in many K-12 districts, most states in the U.S. have no uniform plan to require masks, even as public health guidance still strongly recommends them for the unvaccinated.Why it matters: Kids younger than 12 still haven't been eligible for vaccination and, without mitigation efforts like masking, the fall could bring an uptick in the spread of COVID. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeT

  • Mets C prospect Francisco Álvarez is enjoying his time at the All-Star Futures Game | 2021 All-Star Futures Game

    New York Mets C prospect Francisco Álvarez explains how he's enjoying his time at the 2021 All-Stars Futures Game so far. Álvarez says his bat is the strong part of his game right now while his throws to second could use some work, but when the major league calls for him he will be more than ready.

  • Didi confirms China app removals, sees revenue hit

    Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said last week it will remove the mobile apps operated by Didi from app stores as the government stepped up a crackdown on the company. "The CAC notified app stores to take down these apps and cease to provide viewing and downloading service in China, and required the Company to strictly comply with relevant laws and regulations... and rectify the problem to ensure the security of users' personal information," Didi said in a statement.

  • Like in 'Postapocalyptic Movies': Heat Wave Killed Marine Wildlife en Masse

    Dead mussels and clams coated rocks in the Pacific Northwest, their shells gaping open as if they had been boiled. Sea stars were baked to death. Sockeye salmon swam sluggishly in an overheated Washington river, prompting wildlife officials to truck them to cooler areas. The combination of extraordinary heat and drought that hit the Western United States and Canada over the past two weeks has killed hundreds of millions of marine animals and continues to threaten untold species in freshwater, ac

  • Siemens CEO: climate change response opportunity

    Siemens CEO Roland Busch says his company is well-positioned to help manage the challenges of the consequence brought by climate change. (July 9)

  • Syria's president decrees 50% salary hike amid harsh crisis

    Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree Sunday giving hundreds of thousands of civil servants and military members a 50% salary increase amid a harsh economic and financial crisis and price increases for vital products. The Syrian economy has been hard hit by a decade of war, Western sanctions, widespread corruption and most recently a severe economic and financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon. The last salary increase was announced in November 2019.

  • Democrats 'can't be so idealistic that we're not realistic,' Eric Adams says

    Eric Adams, the moderate Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, said Sunday that members of his party should see from his victory that "we can't be so idealistic that we're not realistic." "Cities are hurting all across America, and New York personifies that pain, the inequalities, the gun violence, the lack of really looking after everyday blue-collar workers, I like to say," Adams told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "So is it -- is it fair to call you an anti-woke Democrat?" Stephanopoulos asked.

  • Oman's sultan arrives in Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip

    Oman’s sultan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, starting the first visit by an Omani ruler to the kingdom in years against the backdrop of intensified efforts to end the war in Yemen and the sultanate’s worsening economic woes. With trumpets blaring, canons firing and fighter jets streaking overhead, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said landed in Neom, a futuristic desert city planned along the kingdom’s Red Sea coast. Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, greeted Sultan Haitham on the tarmac and guided him down a long lavender carpet for meetings with King Salman at the palace, as regional tensions simmer and Oman's government faces growing stress at home.

  • Virgin Galactic stock surges after successful flight to suborbital space

    Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. surged 7.3% in premarket trading Monday, a day after Founder Richard Branson and five crewmates successfully flew suborbital space on the company's VSS Unity rocket-powered spaceplane. In a live-streamed flight on Sunday, the Unity crew experienced several minutes of weightlessness before returning to earth. "Space is for all humanity, which is why we're giving YOU the chance to win 2 seats on one of the first @virgingalactic flights to space now!", Branso

  • I tried every Slurpee flavor at 7-Eleven I could find and ranked them all from worst to best

    From Coca-cola to blue raspberry, I tried all the flavors I could find and ranked them so you know what to get on National Free Slurpee Day.

  • Most small business owners are middle-aged, not ‘cool kids’ the media loves

    As older owners retire, millions of small businesses will change hands, and that means opportunities for young entrepreneurs The majority of US business owners are not as young and fetching as Anne Hathaway, who played a fashion entrepreneur in The Intern. Photograph: François Duhamel/AP When you think of the typical small business do you think of the savvy and beautiful actor Anne Hathaway, who ran a Brooklyn-based fashion startup in The Intern? Or maybe you’re thinking of Jesse Eisenberg’s por

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]

  • Jacob Zuma: Riots in South Africa as ex-president challenges sentence

    Shops are looted and buildings set on fire as the former president challenges his prison sentence.

  • Jordanian ex-royal court chief sentenced to 15 years for alleged plot

    AMMAN (Reuters) -A Jordanian court on Monday sentenced a former royal confidant, Bassem Awadallah, and a minor royal to 15 years in jail on charges of attempting to destabilise the monarchy. The military court said it had confirmed evidence backing the charges against the pair and that they had both been determined to harm the monarchy by pushing former heir to the throne Prince Hamza as an alternative to the king. "The two defendants held views that are against the political system and the monarchy and sought to create chaos and sedition in Jordanian society," said Lieutenant Colonel Muafak Masaed before pronouncing the sentence.

  • 'We are fed up': Thousands of demonstrators throughout Cuba protest shortages, rising prices

    Thousands of Cubans took the streets Sunday to protest food shortages and high prices, in one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory.

  • TV and radio star Jonathan 'Jono' Coleman dies aged 65

    Tributes have been paid to radio and television presenter Jonathan Coleman who has died with prostate cancer. The 65-year-old passed away peacefully on Friday with his wife and two children by his side, his family said. Coleman, who was born in London, had a successful broadcasting career in both the UK and Australia. The popular, fast-talking veteran, known as Jono, first hit screens in 1979 and later teamed up with Ian 'Dano' Rogerson to become one half of the duo "Jono and Dano" on radio stat

  • Shohei Ohtani's home run derby day previewed in MLB promotional video

    The 30-second spot plays on Shohei Ohtani's two-way role by adding more options: all-star, derby slugger, phenom, global superstar, heartthrob and speedster.