Inflation Fears Wrack Bonds as Fed Seen Hiking Twice Next Year
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields have surged this week, with shorter-maturity rates touching the highest since the start of the Covid outbreak, as concern over quickening inflation drove traders to price in two U.S. interest-rate hikes by the end of next year.
Most Read from Bloomberg
The Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapore
Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern Architecture
Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free Future
Beef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Math
The yield on five-year notes climbed above 1.20% on Thursday for the first time since February 2020, while that on benchmark 10-year debt topped 1.70%. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities outperformed nominal Treasuries on speculation cost pressures in the economy will test the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep borrowing costs low as the economy recovers.
The U.S. five-year yield has risen 10 basis points this week and reached as high as 1.24% on Thursday. The 10-year yield has climbed 12 basis points over the same period. Around 52 basis points of tightening are priced in by the end of 2022, equivalent to two quarter-point hikes.
With a Fed decision to begin winding down asset purchases “all but a foregone conclusion,” the timing of rate hikes is what’s at stake, and “the expression of that will be most readily apparent in the belly of the curve,” said Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. “Going into the next Fed meeting, we should look for the ability of risk assets to withstand higher yields in the five-year sector and also how market-based inflation expectations respond.”
BMO expects the first rate hike in late 2022 or early 2023, he said.
The break-even rate for five-year TIPS surged Thursday to the highest since the maturity was reintroduced in 2004. The move was particularly striking as it coincided with the largest-ever auction of the tenor. The $19 billion offering drew a record-low yield of minus 1.685%, below where it was trading before the auction, a sign that demand exceeded dealers’ expectations.
“Even for an auction day, dealers report it as a high-volume day,” said Gang Hu, managing partner at Winshore Capital Partners LP in New York. “The market is very small and when money comes in, it doesn’t take a lot to move around TIPS prices.”
Activity in the rate options market during U.S. trading hours included a $10 million wager targeting a further increase in the five-year nominal yield to around 1.33% by the end of November.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Gwyneth Paltrow Short-Circuit Your Ability to Think Rationally
Homeopathy Doesn’t Work. So Why Do So Many Germans Believe in It?
These Out-of-Work Americans Tell Us Job Market Turmoil Is Anything But Transitory
Jane Fraser Has a Plan to Remake Citigroup While Tormenting Rivals
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.