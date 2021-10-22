Inflation Fears Wrack Bonds as Fed Seen Hiking Twice Next Year

Inflation Fears Wrack Bonds as Fed Seen Hiking Twice Next Year
Hema Parmar and Elizabeth Stanton
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields have surged this week, with shorter-maturity rates touching the highest since the start of the Covid outbreak, as concern over quickening inflation drove traders to price in two U.S. interest-rate hikes by the end of next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yield on five-year notes climbed above 1.20% on Thursday for the first time since February 2020, while that on benchmark 10-year debt topped 1.70%. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities outperformed nominal Treasuries on speculation cost pressures in the economy will test the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep borrowing costs low as the economy recovers.

The U.S. five-year yield has risen 10 basis points this week and reached as high as 1.24% on Thursday. The 10-year yield has climbed 12 basis points over the same period. Around 52 basis points of tightening are priced in by the end of 2022, equivalent to two quarter-point hikes.

With a Fed decision to begin winding down asset purchases “all but a foregone conclusion,” the timing of rate hikes is what’s at stake, and “the expression of that will be most readily apparent in the belly of the curve,” said Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. “Going into the next Fed meeting, we should look for the ability of risk assets to withstand higher yields in the five-year sector and also how market-based inflation expectations respond.”

BMO expects the first rate hike in late 2022 or early 2023, he said.

The break-even rate for five-year TIPS surged Thursday to the highest since the maturity was reintroduced in 2004. The move was particularly striking as it coincided with the largest-ever auction of the tenor. The $19 billion offering drew a record-low yield of minus 1.685%, below where it was trading before the auction, a sign that demand exceeded dealers’ expectations.

“Even for an auction day, dealers report it as a high-volume day,” said Gang Hu, managing partner at Winshore Capital Partners LP in New York. “The market is very small and when money comes in, it doesn’t take a lot to move around TIPS prices.”

Activity in the rate options market during U.S. trading hours included a $10 million wager targeting a further increase in the five-year nominal yield to around 1.33% by the end of November.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Economist on inflationary pressures: ‘things will get worse before they get better’

    Morgan Stanley Chief U.S. Economist Ellen Zentner&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the housing sales rebound, the trajectory of inflationary pressures, and the future of wage growth.

  • China City Builders Buck Property Slump to Win Record Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- A key part of China’s credit market is doing better than ever, even as riskier developers get hammered by a slowdown in the sector. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathLocal g

  • China Evergrande wires funds for bond coupon, averting default

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group wired funds to a trustee account on Thursday for a dollar bond interest payment due Sept. 23, a source told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have plunged the embattled developer into formal default. The source corroborated a story in the state-backed Securities Times on Friday that the company had remitted $83.5 million in coupon payments to a trustee account at Citibank on Thursday, allowing it to pay out to all bond holders before the grace period expires on Oct. 23. Evergrande did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

  • K-Pop Group BTS to Leave Columbia Records for Universal Music

    (Bloomberg) -- K-pop boy band BTS is ending its distribution deal with Sony Music’s Columbia Records and will instead partner with Universal Music Group, a person familiar with the situation said.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to E

  • The Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- To find the biggest money maker at the rarely-money-making Deutsche Bank AG, you need to travel 6,370 miles from Frankfurt to the 18th floor of a glass office tower overlooking the green waters of Marina Bay in Singapore.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Eras

  • Scientific Games Lottery Unit Attracts Interest From Brookfield, Apollo

    (Bloomberg) -- Scientific Games Corp., a maker of casino slot machines, has attracted takeover interest for its global lotteries business from Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s private equity arm and Apollo Global Management Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free Futur

  • Top ByteDance Investor to Weigh $500 Million Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Susquehanna International Group, one of ByteDance Ltd.’s earliest and largest backers, is looking to sell about $500 million of its shares in the TikTok owner, seeking to diversify its portfolio during China’s tech crackdown and profit from the startup’s growth.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO

  • Four Brazil Economic Aides Resign After Spending Plan Unveiled

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plunged his administration into crisis Thursday as he forged ahead with a controversial spending plan that triggered a rout in financial markets and the resignation of key members of his economic team.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is H

  • RBA Forced to Defend Bond Target for First Time in 8 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank was forced back into defending its bond-yield target Friday as markets challenge its sanguine view toward inflation and forecast that interest rates will remain ultra-low until 2024.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon Vall

  • Facebook Will Pay French Newspapers for Using Their News

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. struck an agreement with the French press alliance to pay national and regional newspapers for using excerpts of their articles when they’re shared on the social network.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries t

  • U.K. Spent £69 Billion Supporting Furloughed Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe U.K. spent 69 billion pounds ($95 billion) paying the wages of furloughed workers by the time the program came to an end last month, according to g

  • Bond Market’s Inflation Bets Reach Highest in More Than a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders are boosting expectations for U.S. inflation to levels not seen in over a decade amid concern supply-chain bottlenecks and resurgent consumer demand will keep lifting the cost of goods and services.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon

  • 'There is absolutely concern around the globe’ over inflation: Accenture CEO

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss inflation worries and the health of the global economy.

  • Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st

    CM, MBCN, and RGP made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on October 21, 2021.

  • Oil Resumes Gain With Global Energy Crisis Keeping Market Tight

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed its upward momentum, putting crude on track for a ninth weekly gain as investors focused on an energy crunch roiling markets.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathFr

  • With interest rates incredibly low and the stock market doing so well, how much should I keep in liquid assets?

    Here's a rule of thumb, but the amount that's right for you depends on your spending and responsibilities.

  • USTR Tai optimistic on EU tariff dispute, seeks steel alliance

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Top U.S. trade negotiator Katherine Tai said on Thursday she was optimistic about resolving a dispute with the European Union over steel and aluminium tariffs, insisting that joint transatlantic efforts were needed to combat overcapacity in the global market. Former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium from the European Union, along with other economies such as China, India, Russia and Switzerland. The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, has agreed to suspend a planned increase in retaliatory duties until Dec. 1 and launch formal talks on addressing excess global capacity largely centred in China.

  • Hong Kong actor Benz Hui’s daughter is engaged to a Singaporean

    Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui’s daughter, Charmaine Hui, 24, took to her Instagram to announce her engagement to her Singaporean boyfriend on Monday (18 October).

  • ‘Investing in crypto is now something thematic': Grayscale CEO

    Bitcoin smashed its previous all-time high of just under $65,000 on Wednesday — just a day after the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF on Tuesday, Oct. 19. In light of these developments surrounding bitcoin, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein believes that investment in crypto shows no signs of stopping.