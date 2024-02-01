U.S. 52 north closed at St. Paul’s Eaton Street during serious crash investigation

U.S. 52 going into downtown St. Paul is closed Thursday afternoon as the Minnesota State Patrol investigates a serious injury crash.

Traffic is being rerouted from northbound U.S 52 at Eaton Street. It’s estimated to reopen after 4:30 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The State Patrol said the extent of injuries hasn’t been determined, and further information will be released when it’s available.

