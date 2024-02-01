U.S. 52 north closed at St. Paul’s Eaton Street during serious crash investigation

Mara H. Gottfried, Pioneer Press

U.S. 52 going into downtown St. Paul is closed Thursday afternoon as the Minnesota State Patrol investigates a serious injury crash.

Traffic is being rerouted from northbound U.S 52 at Eaton Street. It’s estimated to reopen after 4:30 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The State Patrol said the extent of injuries hasn’t been determined, and further information will be released when it’s available.

