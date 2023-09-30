U.S. 95 project to continue

Sep. 30—The Idaho Transportation Department announced Friday it has the necessary permits to continue construction for the entire U.S. Highway 95 expansion and realignment project from Thorn Creek Road to Moscow.

"Previously work focused on building the bridges over Eid Road, but now the department is working in the entire project area with the reauthorization of permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers," ITD said in a written statement.

The corps suspended those permits in Aug. 22, which prevented construction from occurring at 13 wetland sites along the 6-mile stretch of highway.

This decision came as the Corps and the Idaho Transportation Department were co-defendants in a lawsuit brought forth by the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition.

The PRDC, which has opposed ITD's course of action in the project for years, sued the Corps to get the agency to cancel the Clean Water Act permit it granted ITD.

ITD says it has worked in step with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers since the permits were suspended last year and "will continue to follow their lead in delineation of the wetlands."

Construction continues on 4 of the 6 miles of roadway. ITD doesn't expect traffic to be affected on the existing U.S. 95 route until next year. The department is anticipating completion in fall 2024.

"Expanding the highway to four lanes on a new alignment will not only add capacity and reduce travel times but also significantly improve safety," ITD stated.