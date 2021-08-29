U.S., 97 other countries announce deal with Taliban to keep evacuating allies after Aug. 31

The United States, along with 97 other countries, announced Sunday that they had reached an agreement with the Taliban to allow them to continue to get Afghan allies out of the country after the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

Why it matters: "We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan," the joint statement said.

"We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country," the statement continued.

"We will continue issuing travel documentation to designated Afghans, and we have the clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries. We note the public statements of the Taliban confirming this understanding."

Sher Mohammed Abas Stanekzai, the Taliban's chief negotiator, said on Friday that the group would not stop people from departing.

Of note: National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Face the Nation that the U.S. has "considerable leverage" to "hold the Taliban to its commitments."

"The Taliban have communicated to us...that they're allowing for safe passage. We’re not just going to take their word for it," he added.

