U.S. and 97 other countries announce deal with Taliban to continue evacuating allies

Axios
·1 min read

The United States, along with 97 other countries, announced Sunday that they had reached an agreement with the Taliban to allow them to continue to get Afghan allies out of the country after the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

Why it matters: "We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan," the joint statement said.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country," the statement continued.

  • "We will continue issuing travel documentation to designated Afghans, and we have the clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries. We note the public statements of the Taliban confirming this understanding."

  • Sher Mohammed Abas Stanekzai, the Taliban's chief negotiator, said on Friday that the group would not stop people from departing.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan

    Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies were ending a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan. Western leaders acknowledged their withdrawal would mean leaving behind some of their citizens and many locals who helped them over the years, and they vowed to try to continue working with the Taliban to allow local allies to leave after President Joe Biden's Tuesday's deadline to withdraw from the country. Although most of its allies had finished their evacuation flights, the U.S. planned to keep its round-the-clock flights going until the deadline, saying 113,500 people had been evacuated since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban claimed Kabul.

  • No time to evacuate as Hurricane Ida nears New Orleans, mayor says

    With no time left to properly evacuate, New Orleans residents should prepare to ride out Hurricane Ida at home, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday.Why it matters: The hurricane is forecast to hit the central Louisiana coast as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere isn't enough time to establish necessary highway contraflow procedures to evacuate all residents before Ida is expected to t

  • 3 potential (but unlikely) trade candidates on Cardinals’ roster

    The preseason is coming to a close and final cuts are approaching. Who are players other teams might be interested in?

  • After Bladder Cancer, Roche Pulls Breast Cancer Indication For Tecentriq In US

    Following a consultation from the FDA, Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) has decided to withdraw its immunotherapy, Tecentriq (atezolizumab), to treat a type of breast cancer in the U.S. Earlier this year, Roche withdrew the drug from the U.S. to treat bladder cancer after follow-up studies failed to meet goals. Related Content: Roche Walks Away From Regular FDA Nod For Tecentriq In Pretreated Bladder Cancer. The drug received accelerated approval for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC

  • One US intel agency assesses with ‘moderate confidence’ COVID emerged from Wuhan lab

    One U.S. intelligence agency assesses with “moderate confidence” that the coronavirus most likely emerged from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan, while four U.S. spy agencies and the National Intelligence Council believe with “low confidence” that COVID-19 most likely has a natural origin, with other parts of the U.S. intelligence community remaining on the fence.

  • White House clarifies Biden boosters statement

    The Biden administration plans to issue a statement clarifying there is no change to their planned timeline for recommending boosters after people finish their primary immunization, despite comments from the president this afternoon.What they're saying: "We are going to start the booster program in mid-September. There's no change in our timeline," a press release says, according to a senior Biden administration official. The move is also pending authorization by the FDA and the CDC's advisory p

  • Afghan journalist Sarwary: Leaving was most painful journey of my life

    Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary began his career in 2001 helping cover the U.S. bombing of Afghanistan and subsequent fall of the Taliban. Never in the 20 years since did he imagine Kabul would once again fall to the Islamist militant group, he said. Fearing reprisals, Sarwary and his family were evacuated to Qatar along with more than 150 other people, including other journalists and artists, a few days before Thursday's deadly Islamic State suicide bombing https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/western-nations-race-complete-afghan-evacuation-deadline-looms-2021-08-25 outside Kabul airport.

  • DoorDash and Grubhub sued by city of Chicago, which alleges deceptive fees and predatory practices

    The city of Chicago filed a wide-ranging lawsuit against DoorDash Inc. and Grubhub Inc. on Friday, accusing the meal-delivery platforms of engaging in deceptive and predatory business practices.

  • Texas Marine David Lee Espinoza, 20, lauded for 'courage and bravery,' killed in Kabul airport attack

    David Lee Espinoza from Laredo, Texas, was among the Marines killed in Thursday's attack near Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

  • Taliban say Afghans will be able to travel freely in future

    "The Afghan borders will be open and people will be able to travel at any time into and out of Afghanistan," Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy head of the movement's political commission said. The message came as thousands have struggled to get onto the last flights leaving Kabul airport before a deadline for the Western evacuation operation ends next week. Calling on Afghans to unite to rebuild their country, Stanikzai said that trained and educated people should come back to work.

  • Great Britain denies U.S. in gold-medal game for its first wheelchair rugby medal

    The U.S. remains the most decorated country in the sport as the only one to medal at all seven Paralympic Games.

  • Hurricane Ida hitting Louisiana with "catastrophic" winds, surge ahead of landfall

    Hurricane Ida explosively intensified overnight into a high-end Category 4 storm, and is bringing "catastrophic effects" to Louisiana as it gears up to be one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the state's recorded history.The latest: As of 11 a.m. ET, the storm's center was located about 85 miles south of New Orleans, and was moving northwest at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds were measured by aircraft to be 150 mph, just shy of Category 5 intensity. Stay on top of the latest marke

  • 'You have seen the outrageous and achieved incredible things', Germany tells troops

    Three military aircraft landed on the base, greeted by fire engines spraying fountains of water for the planes to pass through as a welcome ceremony. The aircraft brought home more than 300 soldiers involved in the evacuations, with paratroopers, special forces, military police, medical staff and dog handlers with their dogs among them. "You have seen the outrageous and achieved incredible things," said German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had welcomed the troops at their stop-over in the Uzbek capital Tashkent and travelled back with them.

  • Singapore must refocus on future, open up for travel soon: PM Lee

    With COVID-19 "under control", Singapore must change gears and refocus on the future, said the country's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

  • PM says Singapore must remain open as anxiety over job competition grows

    Singapore must stay open to preserve its status as a global business hub, its prime minister said on Sunday, even as the country continues to tighten its foreign worker policies and addresses anxieties among locals over competition for jobs. Foreign labour has long been a hot button issue in Singapore, but uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic have increased employment worries among locals as the city state recovers from last year's record recession. "We must make it crystal clear to the world that Singapore is determined to stay open, in order to earn a living for ourselves," Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Rally speech.

  • Exclusive-Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden, official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A senior Pentagon official held talks with the Chinese military for the first time since President Joe Biden took office in January to focus on managing risk between the two countries, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday. The United States has put countering China at the heart of its national security policy for years and Biden's administration has described rivalry with Beijing as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century. Relations between China and the United States have grown increasingly tense, with the world's two largest economies clashing over everything from Taiwan and China's human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea.

  • Spirit Airlines accused two ex-employees of conspiring with a supplier that it claims hugely inflated prices and gave kickbacks to the workers

    Spirit Airlines alleged in a court filing that former workers conspired with a supplier to raise prices on plane parts by up to 20 times their value.

  • This luxury resort near Miami was just named the best waterfront hotel in the U.S. again

    Acqualina Resort simply can’t lose.

  • Can Venice’s New Entry Fees Solve Its Overtourism Problem?

    Two summers ago, we interviewed an American photographer named Travis Keyes about a viral before-and-after photography project in Venice. This was well before the arrival of the pandemic, back when the city The New York Times has called “the most beautiful built by man” was regularly welcoming 50,000 tourists a day — just a few […] The post Can Venice’s New Entry Fees Solve Its Overtourism Problem? appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Disney Is Replacing FastPass With A New System Called Genie+

    The program will roll out this fall.