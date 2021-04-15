U.S. has ability to keep eye on any resurgence of al Qaeda in Afghanistan: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his plan to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, at the White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said that the United States has the ability to keep an eye on any resurgence of al Qaeda in Afghanistan without keeping a military footprint there a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that he was pulling out U.S. forces after nearly 20 years of war.

"We believe we have the means to keep our eye on any terrorist threats or any sign of al Qaeda's resurgence without having a persistent footprint on the ground," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Doina Chiacu and Daphne Psaledakis, Editing by Franklin Paul)

