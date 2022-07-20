U.S. abortion ruling will not affect overseas aid - diplomat

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States decision to end the constitutional right to abortion domestically will have no impact on how the country funds family planning services overseas, according to its global health lead.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized the right of women nationally to terminate pregnancies.

Calling the decision "sobering" domestically, Loyce Pace, Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs at the U.S Department of Health, said it would not affect the country's position as the largest bilateral donor to family planning services globally.

"Those investments and those commitments remain the same in the wake of this decision," she told a media briefing in Geneva.

The U.S. has long-standing legislation which prevents the funding of abortion overseas directly, but it does fund post-abortion care and abortion counselling.

Pace also said the U.S was ready to learn from other countries that have "managed their own challenges with regards to access to essential health care and services".

(Reporting by Jennifer Rigby; Editing by Nick Macfie)