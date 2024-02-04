U.S. service academy nominees for the ‘Class of 2028’ announced

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 65 students from Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District were announced as U.S. service academy nominees for the ‘Class of 2028’ by Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-CO).

“This year’s nominees were selected based on Congressman Lamborn’s rigorous selection process, which includes submitting an application packet and an interview with Congressman Lamborn’s Nomination Panel,” according to a press release.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, Lamborn hosted the nomination ceremony at the National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs, where nominees, their families, and friends, along with community members were invited to attend.

“A lot of highly qualified people that have worked hard in school, that have made great grades, that do well on their tests, that show leadership, that overcome obstacles—that’s something we look for because [those are] important qualities in life as well as for a service academy,” said Lamborn.

All of the students received a nomination from Lamborn’s office for one of the U.S. service academies which include; the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

“I’ve had a desire to serve my country and become a pilot for the longest time and so, learning that I might be headed to the Naval Academy was extremely exciting, and hoping that I can get an appointment, but knowing that I got the nomination, I was very excited,” said Blane Winters, a U.S. Naval Academy nominee.

