U.S. accuses China-based Hytera of attempting to steal technology from Motorola

The Department of Justice indicted Hytera, a China-based telecommunications company, on Monday for conspiring to steal trade secrets from Motorola.

Why it matters: The Justice Department accused Hytera, which produces radio transceivers and radio systems, of hiring former Motorola employees to steal information related to Motorola's digital mobile radio technology from 2007 to 2020.

The indictment contained 21 counts in total, with individuals also receiving counts of possession or attempted possession of stolen trade secrets, though their names were redacted.

What they're saying: "As alleged, from 2007 to 2020, Hytera and the recruited employees used Motorola’s proprietary and trade secret information to accelerate the development of Hytera’s DMR products, train Hytera employees, and market and sell Hytera’s DMR products throughout the world," the DOJ said.

The big picture: If convicted, Hytera faces a potential fine of three times the value of the stolen trade secret, including expenses for research, design and other costs that it avoided, the DOJ said.

