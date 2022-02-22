U.S. accuses Russia at UN Security Council meeting of "creating pretext for war"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Rosemary DiCarlo
    American diplomat

The UN Security Council was holding an emergency meeting on Monday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Driving the news: The rare nighttime meeting was called at the request of Ukraine, the U.S. and several other countries, including the United Kingdom and France. Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said at the session's opening that "the risk of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs."

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What they're saying: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, took issue at the meeting with Putin's description of Russian military activity in the breakaway provinces as "peacekeeping operations."

  • "This is nonsense," she said. "We know what they really are," Thomas-Greenfield continued, accusing Russia of "creating a pretext for war."

  • Zhang Jun, China's representative said at the meeting that "all parties concerned must exercise restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions."

Go deeper: Biden imposes sanctions over Putin's recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Borders remain 'unchangeable' despite Russian action, warns UN

    Putin warns of ‘bloodshed’ as he orders Russian forces into Ukraine How the world reacted to Vladimir Putin's speech Vladimir channels his inner King Lear in the Kremlin’s theatre of war Recognising breakaway republics doesn’t mean Putin has given up on invasion Estonia urges Nato to send more troops to eastern Europe

  • UN Secretary-General Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Eastern Ukraine Crisis

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on February 21 that Russia’s decision to formally recognize two separatist regions of Ukraine as independent states violated the UN charter and called for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.Russia President Vladimir Putin made the announcement on February 21, and signed documents affirming the recognition of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) as independent states. Putin later ordered troops into the areas to perform “peacekeeping functions”.“The Secretary-General urges all relevant actors to focus their efforts on ensuring an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, preventing any actions and statements that may further escalate the dangerous situation in and around Ukraine and prioritizing diplomacy to address all issues peacefully,” the statement by Guterres said, which was delivered by spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric in this video.The United Nations held an emergency meeting of the security council to discuss the crisis in eastern Ukraine in response to Russia’s actions. Credit: United Nations via Storyful

  • Stocks Slide, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s bolstering oil prices and leading investors to seek the relative safety of sovereign bonds and bullion.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Leads UN Condemnation of Russian Actions: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionTrum

  • Canada parliament backs Trudeau on emergency powers

    PM Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act last week over protests against Covid restrictions.

  • Putin signs treaties giving Russia the right to build military bases in separatist regions of Ukraine

    Putin signs treaties giving Russia the right to build military bases in separatist regions of Ukraine

  • US ambassador to UN calls Putin's peacekeeping forces 'nonsense'

    The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin sending peacekeepers to Ukraine's separatist regions was "nonsense" as officials warn Kyiv continues to be on the brink of a possible invasion. During an emergency UN Security Council meeting held at the request of Ukraine, the U.S. and six other countries, Thomas-Greenfield referenced Putin's announcement that he would recognize the...

  • U.S. slams Russian 'peacekeepers' in Ukraine as 'nonsense'

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The deployment of what Russia called a peacekeeping operation in eastern Ukraine is "nonsense" and Moscow's recognition of the breakaway regions as independent is part of its pretext for war, the United States told the U.N. Security Council on Monday. The consequences of Russia's actions "will be dire - across Ukraine, across Europe, and across the globe," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the emergency meeting of the 15-member council. Tensions between Moscow and Western capitals are high following weeks of United States accusations that Russia has deployed up to 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders for an invasion.

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin orders troops into rebel-held territories, as PM calls Cobra meeting on sanctions

    Putin told his security council it was necessary to consider the requests from the pro-Russia rebels

  • Biden agrees ‘in principle’ to meet Putin if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the White House said Sunday

  • Google Reaches Undisclosed Settlement in Discrimination Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount with Chelsey Glasson, who said she faced discrimination by the search giant after she became pregnant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Leads UN Condemnation of Russian Actions: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Giv

  • US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline

    Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country. Total confirmed cases reported Saturday barely exceeded 100,000, a sharp downturn from around 800,850 five weeks ago on Jan. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University data. “I think what’s influencing the decline, of course, is that omicron is starting to run out of people to infect,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and infectious disease chief at the University of Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

  • National Guard fills in as nursing assistants amid healthcare worker shortage

    Roughly with about one in five healthcare workers in the U.S. have quit since February 2020, according to a poll published in October. Now, National Guard troops are being trained in nursing to help combat the shortage.

  • UN: Russia in 'violation' of Ukraine's sovereignty

    The United Nations Secretary-General Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize certain areas of eastern Ukraine as independent is a violation of the "sovereignty of Ukraine." (Feb. 21)

  • Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto returns to show after ICU stint, second positive COVID-19 test

    After an extended absence on Fox News, Neil Cavuto revealed he contracted COVID-19 for a second time, resulting in pneumonia.

  • Stock futures reverse early losses after Biden, Putin agree ‘in principle’ to summit

    U.S stock-index futures bounced back from early-session losses Sunday after an announcement that President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to ease tensions over Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian president says 'we are not afraid' in 2 a.m. address to the nation after Russia ordered troops into eastern Ukraine

    "We are not afraid of anything and anyone, we don't owe anything to anyone, we will not concede anything to anyone," he said.

  • World stocks hit 3-week lows, oil rises on Russia-Ukraine fears

    Global stocks hit three-week lows and oil rose on Monday as worries increased that Russia will invade Ukraine. Russian forces killed a group of five saboteurs who breached the country's southwest border from Ukraine on Monday, news agencies quoted the military as saying, an accusation that Kyiv dismissed as the latest in a series of fakes. Kyiv and the West fear that a border incident near eastern Ukraine could be used as a pretext for Moscow to attack its neighbour.

  • Oil climbs on growing fears of conflict over Ukraine

    Oil prices jumped more than $2 to a fresh seven-year high on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a crisis that western leaders have warned could spark a war. U.S. and European officials condemned the moves, but a Biden administration official said Russia's military action did not as yet constitute an invasion that would trigger a broader sanctions package. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $3.25, or 3.6%, to $94.32 a barrel versus Friday's settlement.

  • LGBTQ activist arrested, removed from Lafayette library meeting about banning books

    Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Matthew Humphrey on a disturbing the peace charge Monday during a meeting of the Library Board of Control

  • Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble tanked on Monday, slipping past 80 against the dollar, while stocks plunged to their lowest in over a year as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the immediate recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognising the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, upping the ante in a regional crisis the West fears could erupt into war. The rouble fell to as low as 80.0650 against the dollar during Putin's lengthy televised address to the Russian nation but pared some losses as Putin announced his decision, which he said would find support among Russian people.