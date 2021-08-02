U.S. accuses Taliban of massacring dozens of civilians in "revenge killings"

Zachary Basu
·2 min read

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul accused Taliban fighters on Monday of carrying out "revenge killings" against dozens of civilians in Spin Boldak, a border district captured in a military offensive last month.

Why it matters: Reports of violence and human rights atrocities are growing ahead of the U.S. military's full withdrawal from Afghanistan. Officials have warned that the country could descend into a chaotic civil war as the Taliban continues to seize more territory on the battlefield each week.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What they're saying: "In Spin Boldak, Kandahar, the Taliban massacred dozens of civilians in revenge killings. These murders could constitute war crimes; they must be investigated & those Taliban fighters or commanders responsible held accountable," the U.S. Embassy in Kabul tweeted, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

  • "The Taliban's leadership must be held responsible for the crimes of their fighters. If you cannot control your fighters now, you have no business in governance later," the embassy added.

Details: Afghan security forces attempted to recapture the Spin Boldak district in the days after it fell to the Taliban on July 14, according to a report by the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission.

  • The military operation was welcomed by some local residents, who ran out of their homes to greet the Afghan soldiers. The operation ultimately failed, however, and the Taliban conducted a sweep of the villages to identify government supporters.

  • At least 40 civilians were then expelled from their homes and killed by the Taliban, according to the report, which also accused Taliban fighters of looting property.

  • "[T]his and other similar incidents show that contrary to what they proclaim, the group has no practical commitment to the principles of international human rights and humanitarian law," the AIHRC said in a statement.

Go deeper: U.S. expands Afghan refugee program as Taliban violence escalates

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon believes its precognitive AI can predict events 'days in advance'

    The US military is testing AI that helps predict events days in advance, helping it make proactive decisions.

  • Portland Police Can’t Find Recruits for Revived Gun Violence Division

    As Portland's homicide rate climbs from historic lows, the gun violence reduction team is having a hard time finding recruits.

  • Drone footage appears to show 'up to 1,000' migrants detained amid border crisis

    Drone footage released on Sunday reportedly shows up to 1,000 migrants being held under a bridge in Mission, Texas, as the border crisis grows.

  • As water table lowers, Tehran and much of Iran are slowly sinking

    As climate change and poor management cause greater water scarcity, Tehran and much of Iran are sinking from land subsidence.

  • US considering ‘next steps’ as it warns Iran it will respond to deadly attack on oil tanker in international waters

    ‘RESPONSE FORTHCOMING’: The United States says “an appropriate response … will be forthcoming” after a drone attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea that the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Israel are blaming on Iran.

  • The weird armored vehicle that the US Army hated, the Marines loved, and enemies feared

    The Army rejected the M50 Ontos outright, but the Marines embraced it, putting it on the frontlines of the Vietnam War's heaviest fighting.

  • How Taliban Expanded in Afghanistan During America's Longest War

    As America puts an end to its war in Afghanistan after 20 years, a WSJ analysis of data shows how the Taliban has gradually taken back control of much of the country and expanded its military presence after being toppled in 2001. Photo Illustration: George Downs

  • Man who entered army training ground claimed he was picking pandan leaves

    A man who trespassed into an army training ground claimed he was picking pandan leaves in the area.

  • China is '6 years ahead' of US in building blockchain payment system, CEO says

    China has lead the pack in the development of a blockchain payment system, and the US is far behind, says the CEO of a cryptocurrency investing firm. But China's launching of its new payment system could be enough of a push to jolt the US into stepping up its game.

  • How the Army's Delta Force and Nightstalkers teamed up to rescue hostages in Iraq, according to operators who were there

    In mid-2004, US Army special operators executed a rare daylight raid to rescue contractors held hostage near Baghdad.

  • Skipper: Docs show no coverup in submarine sinking

    Instead, documents show the Navy’s policies and procedures failed to keep pace with fast-moving technological advances during the Cold War, allowing a series of failures that led to the sinking of the USS Thresher on April 10, 1963, said retired Capt. James Bryant, who sued for release of the documents under the Freedom of Information Act. The loss of the nuclear-powered submarine and all 129 sailors and civilians aboard during a test dive in the Atlantic Ocean was both a tragedy for the families and a blow to national pride during the Cold War. The Thresher was the first of a new class of attack submarines that could travel farther and dive deeper than any previous sub.

  • 70 years ago Walter Plywaski fought for atheists' right to become citizens – here's why his story is worth remembering

    Walter Plywaski fought for atheists to be given citizenship rights. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty ImagesWalter Plywaski’s death earlier this year from complications related to COVID-19 went largely unnoticed by national media. Only an invitation by his family to donate to the civil liberties group ACLU in Plywaski’s memory gave hint to his legacy in the fight for religious freedom. Almost 70 years ago, Plywaski fought for the right of atheists to become U.S. citizens – and won. A

  • German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

    A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman for the Neuruppin state court said Monday that the trial is set to begin in early October. The suspect is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

  • Miami Beach cops suspended for rough arrest at hotel expected to face criminal charges

    This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

  • Family of world's fastest man celebrates Olympic gold

    LOCATION: MANERBA DEL GARDA, ITALYFriends and family of Italy'sLamont Marcell Jacobs rejoicedas he became the world's fastest manNAME: VIVIANA MASINI, JACOBS' MOTHER"...and we were always watching Olympics, athletics everywhere. So when we were following the competition we always say: oh yes, I will be there one day mum! And I say: yes you will! ....You know, for an Italian guy that doesn't look Italian it was very hard for us to find sponsors, to find help money-wise and everything and now he has really shown and now people must understand how strong he is, really."Jacobs set a European record of 9.8 seconds in the 100mHe grew up in a small town in northern Italyand started sprinting after an injury forced him out of the long jumpHis victory brings another triumph for Italy this yearafter winning Eurovision and Euro 2020

  • Jihadists flood pro-Trump social network with propaganda

    GETTR, the new platform started by members of the former president’s inner circle, is awash with beheading videos and extremist content.

  • Hong Kong pop singer, activist arrested on corruption charge

    A prominent Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist was arrested by the city’s anti-corruption watchdog Monday over accusations that he broke the law by singing at a political rally three years ago. The arrest of Anthony Wong in the latest official move against those who had been pushing for greater democracy in the semiautonomous Chinese territory. Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption said Wong performed two songs at the 2018 rally and urged attendees to vote for pro-democracy candidate Au Nok-hin in a legislative by-election.

  • Climate crisis has cost Colorado billions – now it wants oil firms to pick up the bill

    ExxonMobil and Suncor face lawsuits in the western state but big oil’s apologists say the US consumer is to blame for emissions Burned buses at the Colorado Mountain Ranch in the historic town of Gold Hill in the Fourmile Canyon fire area in Boulder, Colorado, attest to the effects of a devastating wildfire, Photograph: Craig F Walker/Denver Post/Getty Images More than a decade after the Fourmile Canyon blaze drove even the firefighters out of Gold Hill, blackened hillsides and scorched trees at

  • GOP report says evidence points to COVID emerging from Wuhan lab

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans released their report on COVID-19’s origins, pointing to evidence of a lab leak, genetic modification, and a cover-up, making the case the virus accidentally emerged from the Wuhan lab in the fall of 2019.

  • 'I just want my friend to be ok': Root backs Stokes after England exit

    England captain Joe Root has told Ben Stokes to take as long as he needs away from cricket after the all-rounder opted to prioritise his mental health.